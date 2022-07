SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people are in custody after 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio.San Antonio police, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road, next to railroad tracks, KSAT reported. A worker nearby said they heard cries for help when the trailer was discovered, doors cracked open with 'stacks of bodies' inside.According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, all injuries were heat related and patients were 'hot to the touch.' Hood said during a press conference Monday night that those...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO