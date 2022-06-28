ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

CCSD: Free and reduced meal applications available beginning July 1st

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – For two years, Columbia County parents have not had to worry about filling out free and reduced lunch forms because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.

That is changing beginning this upcoming school year.

Families who are eligible for the program in Columbia County are encouraged to go online and apply before July 22nd.

Only one application is needed per household and all information will remain private and confidential.

Beginning July 1, 2022, the application will be available online at www.ccboe.net/nutrition/ .

Paper copies will be available upon request.

Families receiving SNAP and/or TANF food assistance are eligible for free meals, however,these families are still encouraged to complete and submit the application by the July 22 deadline.

The following meal costs will be applied beginning with the 2022-2023 school year:

  • Breakfast –$1.50
  • Lunch –$2.85
  • Reduced Cost Breakfast –$0.30
  • Reduced Cost Lunch –$0.40
  • Adult Breakfast –$2.00
  • Adult Lunch –$3.75

In Richmond County, families only need to apply with students at Davidson, Freedom Park K-8 and C.T. Walker.  All other Richmond County students qualify through community eligibility.

