ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Another Substantial Project on Jerry Dove Drive Taking Place and Comes with Price Tag of $5.7 Million

connect-bridgeport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that has two parts...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Aviation Company with Site in Bridgeport Announces its Expansion Plans with 40,000 Square Foot Facility

Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), was the special guest at a small business celebration in Clarksburg at Engine Management Specialist, LLC. The event, which highlighted the success between Engine Management Specialist, LLC and its local community bank, Clear Mountain Bank,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
News 12

Plans for apartments in downtown Fairfield meets strong opposition

Dozens of residents went to a meeting in Fairfield Tuesday as city officials debate a proposal to build apartments, including some affording housing, in the downtown area. People who arrived for the Planning and Zoning meeting say the six-story building with 63 units is just too tall and sits in an area that's crowded and prone to flooding.
FAIRFIELD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

West Haven updates beach parking rules

WEST HAVEN, June 29, 2022 — Effective Friday, July 1, the city’s five beach parking lots for nonresidents will accept cash only because the lots’ parking meters are out of order. Police Chief Joseph S. Perno, whose department oversees the parking meters, or kiosks, said the coronavirus...
WEST HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The city has an Emergency Water Leak 131 Westwood Avenue. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is on site. Residents may be without water or may experience low water pressure, or discolored water. Estimated time for the completion of the repair is 2-6 hours. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

New Haven recycling business appeals conditional permit approvals

NEW HAVEN — Murphy Road Recycling has filed an appeal of its limited coastal site plan and special permit approvals, while also claiming rules issued during the pandemic already had extended approval through at least 2035. The company, plus its owners, Airline Avenue Realty LLC, filed the two-pronged approach...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Hospital Center#Uhc#Spine Center
Scribe

106 River Rd Apt 1

Heat and hot water included! Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River. Call today for more details and to...
SHELTON, CT
GreenwichTime

Save or raze: Will owners of Stamford’s historic South End lofts have to demolish it?

STAMFORD — The future of Stamford’s historic lock factory hangs in the balance: Must it be razed or can it be saved?. After an ever-expanding list of structural faults forced the owners of the historic Lofts at Yale and Towne to move out all the residents, the property’s owners and the city must make a final choice: Does the century-old factory stay, or does it go?
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

East Norwalk apartment plan presented to P&Z; area traffic needs highlighted

NORWALK, Conn. — It would be a big change in a high-profile location. In place of a little bank plopped down like an island in a sea of asphalt, investors seek to fill much of the expanse opposite the East Norwalk cemetery with a large mixed-use building, camouflaged by a façade intended to mimic several smaller constructions. A second, smaller building would be on the curve leading to Gregory Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Scribe

421 Bishop Ave 4

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop around the corner. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337. Apply at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Barbell Club May Rise Again

When Darrisha McIver walks by the abandoned city building that once housed Hill Youth Cooperative Services (HCYS), she remembers jumping double dutch as a kid, staffing ​“The Store” full of after-school snacks, and growing up to become a camp counselor kids looked up to. She also sees...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Polish Club in West Haven

Fire officials put out a fire at a polish club in West Haven Tuesday night. Crews are responding to the Polish American Political Club on West Spring Street. Firefighters said the blaze in the outdoor pavilion has been extinguished. Crews will remain at the scene for overhaul. The Fire Marshal's...
WEST HAVEN, CT
buzznicked.com

Couple Spends A Decade Building A Self-Sustaining Floating Cottage To Live Off The Grid

Foy and Louisa Brown had a plan to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city and wanted to make a few bucks in the process. They originally had a plan to build a small cottage to rent out to guests that would be a picturesque backdrop in a beautiful serene setting in the bay of North Haven. It all started with a foundation that was built on land out of pontoons, Styrofoam, and rubber liner. Once Foy had an adequate floating dock, he sent it to the bay and started building the perfect summer home I could imagine. Yes, over the course of a solid decade they built a floating cottage that sits in the middle of the bay lined with giant pillars of pine trees. The house is constantly surrounded with friendly neighbors like eagles, herons, and nesting osprey. It was no easy task to build such an incredible floating cottage but it turned out so perfect that the couple decided to toss their plans to rent out the cottage and decided to make it their second seasonal home. Take a look at this incredible “lake house”.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy