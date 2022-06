Bella Hadid is playing tricks on our eyes in her latest streetwear look. On Monday, the supermodel stepped out on the streets of New York City outside the Marc Jacobs fashion show in a pair of graphic jeans that created the illusion of shredded denim. The "ripped" jeans were screen-printed with a singed design that made the front of both legs appear carefully tattered and torn, all the way down to Hadid's lustrous white platform loafers. She styled the jeans with a black varsity jacket layered over a lettuce-trim crop top, as well as a button-up shirt, which she wrapped around her head like a scarf to cover her blunt micro bangs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO