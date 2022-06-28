Items Reported Stolen Out Of Fire Damaged Home

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Man charged with homicide over wreck police say caused by speeding: Police said he was driving at an excessive rate of speed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and with his daughter in the car. READ MORE.
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for 24-year old Ajaizion Johnson of Hopkinsville, one of the suspects charged in connection with the June 16 armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after a report of a burglary in progress on Kailie Lane in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received a report of a light seen inside of a vacant home and when they arrived they could also see the light moving around.
Tools along with several other items were taken out of a home on Bruce View Circle in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say tools, a toolbox, a football signed by Jerry Rice with a rookie card, a baby crib, a trash can, a large mirror, cleaning supplies, and 19 shot glasses were taken in the incident.
A Herndon man was charged with drug possession after being arrested Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Bruce Keenan was located on East 9th Street and found to be in possession of two bags containing a crystal substance that he claimed was meth. He was arrested on warrants for probation...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Victoria Street in reference to an assault complaint Thursday afternoon. The police department says that happened around 4:15 p.m. According to a press release, the caller told dispatch he received a call that the suspect was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have arrested a second teenager in the February shooting death of a man outside apartments at Manning and Wynwood Drive. On Feb. 17, police responding to a call at the apartments found Decarlos Perkins, 20, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien.
Hopkinsville police stopped a burglary in progress Thursday night on Kaile Lane and arrested a suspect. Neighbors called ECC after seeing a flashlight inside a vacant home in the 700 block of Kaile about 11 p.m. and an HPD report says the suspect refused to come out after several announcements by a K9 team.
A "suspicious" house fire is being investigated by fire officials in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews were called to a house fire within city limits on Hayes Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday. After crews extinguished the flames on the first floor of the home, they...
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she assaulted her boyfriend during a fight on Hill Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Deanna Dukes hit her boyfriend in the head with some kind of object during a fight over cheating. The man reportedly suffered a large cut to his head....
A multi-vehicle crash in Caldwell County on Wednesday sent a Cadiz man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of Cadiz Road and Hopson Road, where they learned 23-year-old Joseph Chambers had attempted to turn on Hopson Road and pulled into the path of 49-year-old Steaven Holder.
A wreck on US 68 at Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent four people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound van on US 68 was turning onto Interstate 24 when it collided with an SUV that was exiting Interstate 24. A woman in...
PADUCAH, Ky. - As shockwaves from the May shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash continue to reverberate across the area, officials and others with knowledge of the case are speaking out against a prison and parole “revolving door” they see as partly responsible for Cash’s death.
Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges. Police reported that 29-year old Matthew Merrill, of Pembroke, and 42-year old Jodi Simson, of Elkton, were allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking where they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 9, 2022 a storage unit was burglarized. They say the suspect followed a customer into the gated area. Once inside, the suspect tried to cut off the lock but was unsuccessful. The alleged thief was then able to pry open the door just enough to gain entry.
A new fire truck has been purchased Thursday to help Fairview Volunteer Fire Department when fighting larger fires in the area. Fairview Fire Department Chief Marc Hampton says they purchased a used 1991 Spartan 110’ ladder truck to help the department as the community has grown with multiple large commercial structures over the last few years.
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the two suspects have been identified. SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people suspected in a burglary in Smiths Grove. On Tuesday, June 28 around 4:30 p.m., WCSO deputies...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After growing up in a household where domestic violence was a daily occurrence, Thomas Norup said he can’t help but get involved when the shouting and screaming starts in his neighborhood. “My mother and father got divorced (when I was young),” he said....
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
A Hopkinsville woman was hit by a vehicle on Boales Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Kaliyah Ellis was struck by a car that fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Ellis reportedly told police she did not want an ambulance. No arrest has been made but...
