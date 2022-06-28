ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

By Joanne Bauer
explore venango
 2 days ago

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night – Mostly...

explorevenango.com

explore venango

Harry Allen Moon

Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, on Monday evening, June 27, 2022, his 58th wedding anniversary. He was born in Hampton, Virginia on November 8, 1932 to the late Kenneth Hugh and Dorothy (Miller) Moon. He served in...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

AAA: Gas Prices Decrease Ahead of Independence Day Weekend

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.979 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.979. Average price during the week of June 21, 2022: $5.007. Average...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision

LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 879 in Clearfield County. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened on Monday, June 20, around 10:02 a.m. on State Route 879, in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Clintonville Woman Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Clintonville Road on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:09 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, as a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by 53-year-old Cheri L. Wright, of Clintonville, was traveling east on Clintonville Road, in Clintonville Township, Venango County.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
County
Venango County, PA
City
Seneca, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Picnic Chicken

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Picnic Chicken – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 2 broiler/fryer chickens (3-1/2 to 4 pounds each), cut up. -In a large saucepan, saute garlic in butter until tender. Add the next 8 ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; set aside.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

LaRue Virginia Yaley Grim

LaRue Virginia Yaley Grim, 97, of Rockton, PA, formerly of North Apollo for 87 years, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Tuesday, November 11, 1924, in North Apollo, the daughter of the late George R. and Zelda L. Henry Yaley. Before her retirement, she...
ROCKTON, PA
explore venango

Brenda C. Grinnen

Brenda C. Grinnen, age 78, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. Born on January 11, 1944 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Mikelonis) King, Jr. She was married to Robert T. Grinnen. He survives. Brenda retired as a...
DUBOIS, PA
explore venango

Police to Test Items Found in Stolen Vehicle for DNA

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police will utilize DNA testing to help crack a case after a Franklin man’s vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Clearfield County. Police say an abandoned vehicle was found on a private property along Old 255 Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, on Saturday, May 25, around 8:50 a.m.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Banana Split

Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Banana Split – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 1 scoop each vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream. 2 tablespoons sliced fresh strawberries or 1 tablespoon strawberry ice cream topping. 2 tablespoons pineapple chunks or 1 tablespoon pineapple ice cream topping. 2...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

James “Jim” C. McCutcheon

James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was born in Olean, NY on January 29, 1958, a son of Ellamay (Hair) and the late Larry McCutcheon. On December 28, 1984 Jim married...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Larry Nelson Young, Sr.

Larry Nelson Young, Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness. Born June 15, 1937, in Pine City, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Nina Kulp Young. He married the former Yvonne...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Russell L. Rinker

Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness. He was born in Knox on March 24, 1932, to the late Arlington and Grace (Robinson) Rinker. Russ grew up in Lamartine and attended Salem Township and Knox area...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police: Transient Man Jailed on Assault, Robbery Charges in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient man has been apprehended on assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in March at a residence in Franklin. According to court documents, 31-year-old Scott Allen Peterson was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on the following charges:
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Patrick James Marron

Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, PA passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most. He was born on August 7, 1980, and is the son of Jim and Ann Jenkins Marron who survive. He was a graduate of AC Valley High...
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Stealing Bronze Veteran Grave Marker

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a bronze military grave marker last Wednesday. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department on June 27 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Kenneth Andrew Ritchey. According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police on...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Caseworker II- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker II- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of...
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison. POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
explore venango

Dale Smith

Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Smith was born July 6, 1933, in Corsica, PA, a son of the late Rosco and Bertha (Steele) Smith. He was raised in Strattanville, PA, and attended Clarion-Limestone schools. A...
HERMITAGE, PA

