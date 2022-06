PONCA – Take part in weekday Ponca State Park activities. According to a release, open each morning with an introduction course. Wednesday’s will be for tomahawk and atlatl from 9 until 10:30 a.m. for those eight and older with adult supervision while Thursday’s will highlight archery also from 9 – 10:30 a.m. for those age five and older with adult supervision.

