Columbus woman Savannah Slusarski loves everything vintage, specifically old Hollywood glamour – think Marilyn Monroe. “It's being sexy without showing everything you got. I feel like it's very empowering to do that kind of modeling,” Slusarski said. “It's the fun hair and the dark red lips and being flirty and fun without literally showing everything that you have. There's a little mystery with it and I really like that.”

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO