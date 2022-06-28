ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceola Township, MI

Argentine Road Closed In Oceola Township

whmi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lengthy road project and closure recently got underway in Oceola Township. Argentine Road, south of M-59, is...

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Hacker Road Project Starts Tuesday, July 5th

Motorists in Brighton and Genoa Townships will be greeted by more orange barrels right after the 4th of July holiday. A pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel project is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Hacker Road. The project limits are from Clark Lake Road to Golf Club Road. The Livingston County...
CBS Detroit

Southbound I-275 To I-94 Closing For A Month Starting July 11

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed for a month beginning July 11. MDOT crews will be rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders where I-275 crosses the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to this, crews will improve the drainage system and the surface coating of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94. Also, crews will do maintenance work, such as cleaning and painting on the westbound I-94 bridge. MDOT officials say traffic will be detoured on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94. The detour may cause delays due to heavier traffic at the Eureka Road entrance to the Detroit Metro Airport, so residents should plan for extra time if they are driving in this area, or find an alternate route. This work is apart of the Revive275 project, which is made possible through Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s road repairs includes Plymouth Township

Jun. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Last week in a public relations release titled “Fix the Damn Roads,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced road repair projects that are expected to soon begin in six Michigan counties, including Wayne, Iosco, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Tuscola and Washtenaw,. The sole Wayne County project on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Oceola Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Nationwide Report

4 people hospitalized after a car slams into a building following a crash in Ray Township (Ray Township, MI)

4 people hospitalized after a car slams into a building following a crash in Ray Township (Ray Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Ray Township. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank, at 5:15 p.m. [...]
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Vehicle Crash In Ray Township Leaves Juvenile With Life-Threatening Injuries

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 26. Authorities were called to the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank for a two-vehicle crash. Witnesses told police that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 27 Mile Road when it failed to yield to a blinking red light at the intersection and collided with a bronze Lexus that was going southbound on Romeo Plank. Authorities say the crash caused the...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mathews
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here is what the Michigan DNR is doing with the nearly $16M it received to upgrade state parks

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received nearly $16 million for state park projects in 10 counties and they’re sharing how that money will be used. State park attendees can expect to find lodge renovations, upgraded electrical and water systems, preservation of historic structures and stabilization of riverbanks for trail resurfacing.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police warns public of phone scam

Michigan State Police is warning the public of a phone call scam. Several people have called to report that they received a call from a “State Police representative” asking for donations. MSP will never call and ask you to send money.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Golf Club#Emergency Vehicles#Traffic Condition#Argentine
kolomkobir.com

Must-try restaurants on the water in Harrison Township this summer

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The changing Michigan weather shuts down boats and seasonal restaurants each year, but they’re all ready to set sail as summer kicks in. Boaters and families can now enjoy their favorite establishments with a view that isn’t snow and ice, while they listen to live music and enjoy the rising temperatures.
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Counties in Michigan Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported two new strangles cases in the state. A 10-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse gelding in Livingston County presented with a fever and nasal discharge on June 12. He was unvaccinated and is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine. A 10-year-old Standardbred mare...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan man told DNR he shot, abandoned several deer out of season because it ‘relieved frustration’

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County man is facing several charges after he admitted to shooting numerous deer from his vehicle and abandoning them to “relieve frustration.”. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, admitted to Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Nelson and Spencer townships.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy