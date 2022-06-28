ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Dexter Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

whmi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dexter man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to a woman walking on a popular trail. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of unsolved incidents that involve indecent exposure and attempted home...

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Police investigating fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township neighborhood

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 11 a.m. June 28, to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood for multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Wife dead, husband arrested after home invasion by 2 teens, police say

DETROIT – A 32-year-old woman is dead and her husband is in police custody after they were the victims of a home invasion Tuesday morning, June 28, in Detroit, police said. The husband was arrested, along with two 17-year-old suspects in the break-in, because he is wanted in connection with a separate homicide, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Report 6 Arrests During 2022 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mathews
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Hopkins#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted in execution of Warren 6-year-old and two others defiant during sentencing

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By the time Nicholas Bahri walked out of the Macomb County room with a life sentence for the murder of three including a 6-year-old boy, he was sent off with applause and was told to ‘rot’ and ‘take that L’. What came before, however, was 25 minutes of him arguing with the judge, family members yelling at him, and him asserting that he was the victim of a cover-up. In April, Bahri was convicted of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Tai'raz' father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Mother, daughter found dead at condo

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A mother and daughter were found dead in a condo Tuesday morning, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead bodies found in a home at Stratford Manor Condominiums on Walton Boulevard, the report said. A 75-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were both found dead.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Men carrying cameras and firearms provoke Wyandotte police officers

WYANDOTTE – Four men carrying video equipment and firearms outside a local medical facility the morning of June 20 tried to provoke responding police officers, Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said. Calls from fearful medical workers at the Beaumont Medical Building, 1700 Biddle Ave., made police officers aware of...
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy