Dexter Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By the time Nicholas Bahri walked out of the Macomb County room with a life sentence for the murder of three including a 6-year-old boy, he was sent off with applause and was told to ‘rot’ and ‘take that L’. What came before, however, was 25 minutes of him arguing with the judge, family members yelling at him, and him asserting that he was the victim of a cover-up. In April, Bahri was convicted of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Tai'raz' father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.

WARREN, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO