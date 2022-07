Livingston County’s Chief District Court Probation Officer was recognized recently by the Board of Commissioners. Dorian Harrow was presented the 1st Quarter 2022 Employee Recognition by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting. Harrow has been an employee with the Livingston County Courts for over a decade and has served as the Chief Probation Officer for over six years.

