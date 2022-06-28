ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Fire damages KFC in LaSalle

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASALLE – A fire that caused significant damage to a Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant on Tuesday morning in LaSalle is...

LaSalle man faces felony charges after possession of LSD tablets

OTTAWA – A LaSalle man is in custody after authorities captured over two-hundred purported LSD tablets on Monday. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, agents conducted a buy/bust operation in LaSalle and were provided with over two hundred acid tabs from 40-year-old Jeremy L. Johnson of LaSalle. Johnson is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class X Felony. His bond is set at $1 million.
7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The winner will take on incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth. She’s unopposed in the Democratic primary. Duckworth will be the clear favorite in November as she seeks a second term. Leading the pack of Republicans in terms of exposure and money raised is former Lake County assistant public defender Kathy Salvi. Others running are political activist Peggy Hubbard, Dolton pastor Anthony Williams, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, managing partner of an investment services company Robert “Bobby” Piton, real estate business owner Casey Chlebek, and radio station owner Matthew Dubiel.
GOP’s Bailey to face Pritzker in race for Illinois governor

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a farmer and staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support that may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.
Illinois Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans are choosing a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his advantage. A GOP front-runner is state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the primary, including with ads noting he’s “100% pro-life.” Those messages improved Bailey’s standing with Republican voters but will hurt in a general election in a state where voters twice rejected Trump by double digits. Republican Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city, was as a top candidate but damaged by repeated attacks.
