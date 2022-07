Editor’s Note: Grace Ueng is CEO of Savvy Growth, a leadership coaching and management consultancy founded in 2003. Her great passion to help leaders and the companies they run achieve their fullest potential combined with her empathy and ability to help leaders figure out their “why” is what clients value most. Grace writes a regular column for WRAL TechWire, including the latest miniseries, Back in the Classroom at Harvard Business School, of which the below column is a part.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO