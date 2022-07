Although Chapman is one of the most accomplished closers in recent memory (ranking third among active pitchers with 315 saves,) the lefty won't be back in his customary role when he returns. The closer's gig will remain in the hands of Clay Holmes for now. Holmes has dominated as the fill-in with a 4-0 record, team-leading 14 saves and minuscule 0.49 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over 35 2/3 innings pitched while collecting 38 strikeouts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO