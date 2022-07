The Seattle Seahawks are roughly a month away from the start of training camp and the battle for the starting quarterback is still underway. Geno Smith and Drew lock have been dueling it out all offseason with no new signal-caller added to the mix . . . as of yet. But the Baker-Mayfield-to-Seattle rumors continue so a three-way competition is not out of the question.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO