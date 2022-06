The trade deadline needs of the Red Sox have seemed obvious for months: bullpen, bullpen, and bullpen. But what if that's no longer the case?. With Chris Sale's return looming and Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock expected off the injured list, the Red Sox suddenly could have options in relief, and that's before considering how willing they'll be to push some of their top prospects.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO