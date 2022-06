FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a statement after the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. The unjust politicization of reproductive rights has led us to this sad day. America has taken another step back in its quest for “freedom and justice for all.” The decision made by the United State Supreme Court to repeal Roe v. Wade will have far-reaching consequences that will be revealed in the coming days, months, and years. There will likely be unfortunate consequences and more dark days ahead.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO