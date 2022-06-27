ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Azealia Banks Blasts Beyoncé For Copying Her House Sound: “You’re A F**king Creep”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clMl3_0gOIERiM00

Beyoncé stopped the world yet again with last week’s release of her new single “BREAK MY SOUL,” a Robin S.-sampling house record set to be included on her forthcoming album, Act I: Renaissance .

Although house is a decades-old genre that spans from Black music history all the way into LGBTQ culture , King Bey’s resurgence of the sound isn’t entirely a fresh delivery. Often-controversial rapper Azealia Banks was one of the early house revival pioneers when she debuted back in late 2011 with her smash hit “212,” and has made it a staple in her music on subsequent projects over the years.

As a result, Azealia now thinks Beyonće’s latest venture onto the dance floor is a huge bite out of her own musical legacy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Although Banks has been on-and-off throwing shade towards Bey for years now, criticizing everything from her “white” features to lack of artistic creativity, her latest rant came shortly after an inside source told Metro UK that Beyoncé listened to “early Azealia Banks” amongst other Black dance music artists during the Renaissance brainstorming sessions.

“Beyoncé has been trying to write me out of my own narrative for, like, years at this point,” Azealia openly revealed in audio recently posted to her IG Stories (seen above). The 31-year-old rapper went on to add, “Are you trying to encapsulate my music in time and say and say like, you know, it’s vintage or something, as if my last three releases have not whipped your ass. Are you kidding? As if I’m not showing major versatility and all of that. You want me to not be Yemaya so fucking badly. You want it to be Solange. You want it to be Chloe Bailey [in the] Little Mermaid movie, and you don’t include Azealia Banks? Like, oh my fucking God. You’re a joke.”

Here’s what else Azealia Banks had to get off her chest about Beyoncé in full below, via Instagram :

“You’re so sneaky. You’re trying to erase my contributions to house music, dance music, electronic music and all that and make it as if I’m…God knows who. Just encapsulate me in time. You’re a fucking creep. You’re a fucking creep, Beyoncé. And you watch everything I do.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s worth noting that Banks self-released a new single called “I Rule The World” in the midst of all the controversy, leaving many fans and BeyHive loyalists to call a foul on grounds of a promo play. Although “The Big Big Beat” artist without question helped expose house music to a new generation at a time when she was alone in her efforts, that fact alone doesn’t give her authority over the genre to say who’s allowed to create it….especially BEYONCÉ! *Tiffany “New York” Pollard voice*

Let us know if you think Azealia Banks has a point or if this is just another one of her many, many meaningless public beefs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SEA QUEEN (@azealiabanks)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ouf_0gOIERiM00

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Single Sparks Drake House Music Debate

Beyoncé returned with her new single “Break My Soul” on Tuesday (June 21), serving up the first sample of her seventh studio album Renaissance ahead of its July 29 release. Sampling Big Freedia’s “Explode” and Robin S.’ “Show Me Love,” the Tricky Stewart and The-Dream-produced track is a dancefloor-ready anthem fit to soundtrack a post-pandemic summer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azealia Banks
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Chloe Bailey
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video Shows Crowd Leaving ASAP Rocky Performance After He Showed Up So Late He Became the Headliner

A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers. For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Black Music#Dance Music#Metro
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us a Glimpse Into Her Hot Girl Summer

Three years ago Megan thee Stallion blessed the girls with their latest summer adventure: a hot girl summer. But somewhere down the line, people gave the term its own meanings ranging from uninhibited single fun to now, revolting and claiming a feral girl summer. But Megan’s latest post showed the girls how it’s done.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Beyoncé’s new single wants us to dance our doom away

When the world is at the point of smoldering and we’re too tired to do anything about it, you dance. And apparently, when the most iconic pop stars of our age have sat at the apex for so long, pushing into middle-age after decades in the business, you take a swerve into the sweaty thrum and blissful amnesia of the nightclub. With Beyoncé’s new house-heavy single, “Break My Soul,” the first track from her upcoming album act i: Renaissance, coming days after Drake’s own left turn into a similar dance sound on his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, we are hearing, in real-time, one of the more interesting concerted evolutions not only for two of our biggest stars but also potentially for the state of pop music at large.
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her new album “Renaissance,” due July 29. The image sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place...
MUSIC
The FADER

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is here

Beyoncé has dropped new song “Break My Soul.” The track was first announced on Monday and arrived at midnight the same day. Check it out below. The upbeat dance track features co-writing credits for Allen George and Fred McFarlane and Big Freedia due to samples of both "Show Me Love" by Robin S by the former and 2014 bounce track "Explode" from the latter. The Big Freedia sample acts as a mission statement for the song, with Freedia saying: "Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest." Producers on the track are Beyoncé, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z.
THEATER & DANCE
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy