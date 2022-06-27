ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

A Look Back on June ’22: The People Speak on New Bedford

By Sawyer Pollitt, Rafael Pizarro, MJ Herrup
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis June, New Bedford residents got to spend some time in the sun with a new city-wide festival, 20Mi2, a celebration that facilitated programming across each of the city’s zip-codes. Reporters and editors from The Scallop set up shop on Purchase Street alongside artists and performers. Our goal: find out what’s...

New Bedford, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
State
Rhode Island State
FUN 107

Fall River Chick-fil-A Ready to Start Serving the SouthCoast

After months of anticipation, the latest Chick-fil-A on the SouthCoast is officially ready to open. You've likely seen construction underway at SouthCoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard since the winter and wondered when all the amazing chicken nuggets and waffle fries would be coming your way. Well, that wait is finally over.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

City of Taunton to increase security at local park

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Taunton is increasing its police presence at a local park to crack down on reckless and unsafe behavior. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and Police Chief Edward Walsh announced Thursday that Hopewell Park will have heightened security in the area. In addition to police officers, Parks and Recreation Commissioner AJ Marshall said he hired a security guard to patrol the area.
TAUNTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Garden City events bloom alongside summer weather

Garden City Center has a few tricks up its sleeves this summer to make visits to the outdoor shopping facility more than just a reason to stop and shop. As kids and parents played cornhole outside the center’s gazebo recently, Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart shared that the center is trying to make Garden City a place where people come to hang out.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Latin Kings Enforcer Admits to Racketeering

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford gang member who organized violence against rival gangs and instilled discipline in fellow gang members has pleaded guilty this week to racketeering and drugs-related charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Latin Kings member and enforcer Orlando Santiago-Torres, known as “King Landy,” admitted...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

The Blue Point Restaurant Starts a New Chapter in Acushnet

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.
ACUSHNET, MA
GoLocalProv

“Twin Gables” in Narragansett Sells for $4,995,000

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the historic waterfront home at 352 Ocean Road in Narragansett. The closing price is $4,995,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 352 Ocean Road is the highest Narragansett sale since May 2021, when agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty sold the most expensive home in Narragansett on record.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast Health Welcomes Renowned Cardiologist to the Heart and Vascular Center

Southcoast Health announced today that cardiologist Bruce Brown, MD FACC, officially joined the not-for-profit community health system this month. Board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, he is now practicing at the Southcoast Health Rosebrook location in Wareham while continuing to provide inpatient consultative service at Tobey Hospital. “The...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket pool open to public this weekend

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket is opening a pool this weekend thanks to an added amount of lifeguards. It was announced Wednesday that the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool will be opened to the public. Efforts from the Public Safety Department to provide additional lifeguards this year. The Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Controversial Dunkin’ social media post sparks public backlash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media post from the official Dunkin’ Facebook account has sparked backlash from the public. Last week, the company shared a post to promote the grand opening of the Sockanosset Cross Road location in Cranston. It read in part, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents.”
CRANSTON, RI

