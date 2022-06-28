ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

“Twin Gables” in Narragansett Sells for $4,995,000

By GoLocalProv Business Team
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the historic waterfront home at 352 Ocean Road in Narragansett. The closing price is $4,995,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 352 Ocean Road is the highest...

