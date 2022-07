The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an early Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in two arrests after deputies found drugs and a stolen weapon. The department says the traffic stop occurred at about 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 725 and 731 near Buna, where deputies found Jake Tyrone Neal, 40, and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39, both of Buna, in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a gun that was reported stolen in Orange County.

