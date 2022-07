MANTI—If you are not registered to vote and are willing to affiliate with the Republican Party, you can still register and participate in the primary election on June 28. The deadline to register is June 17. You can register online at vote.utah.gov or in person at the county clerk’s office in the county courthouse in Manti. The Republican Party is the only party with races on the Sanpete County primary election ballot this year.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO