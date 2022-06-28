ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon reviews Covid-19 protocols after Berrettini is forced out by virus

By Exclusive by Tumaini Carayol and Paul MacInnes at Wimbledon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mago_0gOHunc700
Matteo Berrettini Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Wimbledon’s Covid-19 protocols are under review after Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the championships on the morning of his first-round match following a positive test for Covid-19.

The Italian was the second player in the men’s draw to pull out in less than 24 hours after a positive test and the withdrawals prompted the women’s French No 1, Alizé Cornet, to claim the virus was widespread in the locker room at Roland Garros, with players maintaining a code of silence.

Related: Wimbledon 2022: Berrettini out with Covid, Swiatek, Nadal and Williams in action – live!

Berrettini, the No 8 seed, was one of the biggest contenders for the title after reaching the final last year. After being out for nearly three months following surgery on his finger, the Italian returned at the beginning of the grass season and immediately won nine matches in a row, with titles in Stuttgart and Queen’s Club .

Wimbledon’s review comes after the No 14 seed, Marin Cilic, another former finalist and a semi-finalist at the French Open this month, also withdrew on Monday having tested positive for Covid-19, stoking fears of an outbreak among the players. While Cilic trained with the men’s defending champion, Novak Djokovic, in the days before the tournament, Berrettini trained with the No 2 seed, Rafael Nadal.

Wimbledon was conducted last year under significant Covid protocols, but this year the championships have returned to normal conditions. There are no preventative protocols for players, with the All England Club following UK government guidance.

After the recent outbreak the All England Club will review its current measureson Tuesday. “As a major event we have and continue to work in conjunction with the UK Public Health Security Agency and our local authority,” a spokesperson for the All England Club said on Tuesday.

“We have maintained enhanced cleaning and hand sanitising operations, and offer full medical support for anyone feeling unwell. We are following UK guidance around assessment and isolation of any potential infectious disease. Our player medical team also continue to wear face masks for any consultation.”

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

After her straight-sets win against Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday, Cornet was asked about these recent developments and she said Covid was also present in the locker room at the French Open, referencing the withdrawal of Barbora Krejcikova after she tested positive. “At Roland Garros there was an epidemic of Covid-19 and nobody talked about it. In the locker room, everyone had it and we said nothing,” said Cornet.

Berrettini had been due to play Cristian Garín in the opening round and he was expected to make another deep run considering his form and his comfort on the surface.

In a statement on Instagram, Berrettini conveyed his disappointment. “I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result. I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament,” he wrote.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Serena Williams’ comeback cut short by Ons Jabeur injury at Eastbourne

Serena Williams’s comeback tournament in Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday after her doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from their doubles semi-final citing a knee injury. Jabeur slipped awkwardly in their first-round match, briefly touching her right knee, but she did not appear to be hampered by injury afterwards. It is hoped Jabeur’s retirement is merely precautionary with Wimbledon next week.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Italian
The Associated Press

Even Djokovic knew he wasn’t at his best in Wimbledon debut

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s play was not particularly, well, Djokovic-esque, at Wimbledon on Monday. Even he acknowledged as much. He got broken early and trailed 3-1 as he began his bid for a fourth consecutive championship and seventh overall at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. He recovered to take that set, then dropped the next. He slipped and fell to the grass. He accumulated more unforced errors than his opponent. Maybe he was a bit under the weather; he grabbed tissues from a black box on the sideline and blew his nose. Maybe he was simply a bit off, not having played a match that mattered in nearly a full month.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy