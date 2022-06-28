Kansas Wheat Festival Medallion Hunt: Clue #2

© NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team. The ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) sensor is one of five imaging devices on NASA’s Terra satellite. ASTER captured this image of agricultural land in Finney County, Kansas, which shows corn, sorghum, and wheat crops in various states of growth. Based on the time the photo was taken (June 2001) the dark plots are probably corn, ripening faster than the lighter green sorghum fields. The gold spots are wheat, just about ready for harvest.
