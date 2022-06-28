ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Wheat Festival Medallion Hunt: Clue #2

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClue #1 – Above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

Related
peapix.com

Farm plots in southwestern Kansas

© NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team. The ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) sensor is one of five imaging devices on NASA’s Terra satellite. ASTER captured this image of agricultural land in Finney County, Kansas, which shows corn, sorghum, and wheat crops in various states of growth. Based on the time the photo was taken (June 2001) the dark plots are probably corn, ripening faster than the lighter green sorghum fields. The gold spots are wheat, just about ready for harvest.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
WIBW

Kansas among states where employers struggle least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be among the states where employers have struggled the least to hire new employees. With the labor force participation rate dipping to one of the lowest in decades, WalletHub.com says it released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study finds Kansas among most independent states in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study. With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medallion#Wheat
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
RUSSELL, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and veterans’ medical services remain in place. Recent recommendations from the Department of Veteran Affairs to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission suggesting an overhaul of its health network are the equivalent of reneging on that promise, Rolf said.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Day 10: Kansas wheat harvest report

With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence. Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT TO DO: Fourth of July celebrations in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — As Independence Day approaches, people across Green Country will have their pick of celebrations to attend. From big city patriotic events to small town festivals, Oklahoma has got you covered this July 4th:. Events in Tulsa:. Fleet Feet Firecracker. Fleet Feet in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District...
TULSA, OK
WIBW

California man sentenced to prison for Kansas bankruptcy scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man will spend three years in prison for lying to a Kansas Bankruptcy court claiming that he was owed $630,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, June 27, a California man was sentenced to 36 months - 3 years - in prison after his March conviction for one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LJWORLD

KU chooses oil executive to lead Kansas Geological Survey

A longtime executive of ExxonMobil will become the new director of the state’s top geological research center that studies everything from earthquakes to oil discoveries. Jay Kalbas will become the new director of the Kansas Geological Survey — located on the University of Kansas campus — on July 25, KU announced Monday.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Fireworks sales underway across Kansas, celebrations coming at higher costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fireworks sales underway across Kansas preparing for Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different this year due to inflation. The cost to purchase fireworks overall has increased due to rising shipping costs. The situation presents a challenge for organizations selling fireworks for fundraising....
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

All counties placed on drought watch as heat wave creeps across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a drought watch as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. The Kansas Water Office says on Monday, June 27, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06 which declared updated drought emergencies for Kansas counties.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy