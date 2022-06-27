ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

MAC Announces 2022 Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry

By News Staff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Arts Center is pleased to announce the return of Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry beginning on July 9 and running through August 20 in the Lucy & Willard Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. Every season the Opry brings a new and...

www.wsipfm.com

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the officer-involved shooting that happened in Floyd County Thursday night, several holiday events in the area have been canceled. On Friday, a post was shared on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page announcing the postponing of Star City Day. “In [light] of last night’s tragedy, we...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers. In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Thrift store set to open this weekend

WILLIAMSON — Bottom Dollar Thrift Store will open its doors Friday, July 1, on Third Avenue. Owner Amber McCoy, 26, said she has spent her adult life working downtown in Williamson, and wanted to open another option in the area. “I decided to open a business in Williamson because...
WILLIAMSON, WV
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

This manufacturing city on the Ohio River is the anchor for the fifth-largest metropolitan area in Kentucky, and part of the Tri-State Area, crossing over to West Virginia and Ohio. Ashland developed quickly in the late 19th century on the back of the pig iron trade, and as a riverport...
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Fourth of July in Olive Hill

It’s Homecoming time again in Olive Hill, and – yes – that means the parade and fireworks. But it also means talent shows, live music, free pool day, and more. Events actually kicked off a few weekends back when the Homecoming Pageant was held at West Carter High School. Lexi Bond was selected by judges to represent the community as Miss Olive Hill. Her court includes Teen Miss Independence Taylor Maschke and runner-up Shelby Suttles, Pre-Teen Miss Independence Camryn Varney and runner-up Piper Rayburn, Junior Miss Independence Londyn Lykins and runner-up Raylynn Stevens, Small Miss Firecracker Kayleigh McDavid and runner-up Aubree Judd, Little Miss Firecracker Nevaeh Bush and runner-up Sophia Villasenor, Little Mr. Firecracker Kingston Swanigan, Mini Miss Sparkler Abbie Barker and runner-up Kennedi Lawson, Mini Mr. Sparkler Easton Wilburn and runner-up Lucas Bradley, Tiny Miss Sparkler Bristol Covie Jordan and runner-up Harper Walker, Wee Miss Sparkler Haisley Cook and runner-up Remi Irick, Wee Mr. Sparkler Liam Tackett, and Baby Miss Sparkler Ivy Roe and runner-up River Rae Walker.
OLIVE HILL, KY
hazard-herald.com

Quarter horse racing proposed for underserved area of Kentucky

(The Center Square) – A development team wants to invest $55 million in Ashland, Kentucky, to bring quarter horse racing to the state. Revolutionary Racing Kentucky wants to build a quarter horse track and the Eastern Kentucky Equestrian Center, which it says would bring 200 jobs to the city. It has applied for the ninth and last available racing license in Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., joins King’s Daughters medical staff

ASHLAND, Ky.– King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., to its medical staff beginning July 11. Dr. Lackey joins plastic and reconstructive surgeon W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St., Ashland, Ky. He will also see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.
ASHLAND, KY
wmky.org

Local Dr. offers options after Roe vs. Wade decision

Following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, many Kentucky women are researching what reproductive healthcare options remain for them. Not long after the decision was announced on the 24th, a list began circulating on social media. It contains the names of Commonwealth healthcare providers who are willing to perform tubal ligation surgery for women without any age, medical or relationship requirements.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Church groups from out of state ‘reach out’ to Martin County alongside Appalachia Reach Out

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia Reach Out is following its namesake this week, reaching out to the Martin County community with service projects around the area. A volunteer group of more than 70 members is working in the area, divided between projects- from continued work on the historic courthouse, to home repairs for families in need- working to spread the mission of ARO.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Iconic Downtown Locations Closing

They say that change is inevitable, and the only constant in our chaotic world. Change is exciting and bittersweet as is the case in downtown Ashland this week when two beloved businesses close their doors. Crawford Hairdressers at 208 16th Street and the Jockey Club Restaurant on 17th Street are...
ASHLAND, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

The Green Bar Comes to Ashland

Ashland is marking its spot on the map. It seems we have new and unique businesses opening every month in the area. Most recently, Ashland gained a new smoothie and juice bar. The Green Bar, located at 1517 Winchester Avenue, offers a variety of choices with an emphasis on healthy living. At the Green Bar you will find their infamous $4.99 smoothie bar that offers some very unique flavors such as Berry Burst, Kentucky Sunshine, Pineapple Whip, She’s My Cherry Pie, The Classic, Tutti Frutti, Peaches N Cream, The Green and Peanut Buttercup. For just $2 more you can enjoy The Green Bar’s uniquely original “Elvis Smoothie” which features 27 grams of yellow pea protein, bananas, and peanut butter protein powder. You can also add yellow sweet pea protein to any of their other smoothies on the list. All smoothies at the Green Bar are made with water and oat milk. However, you can request cashew milk as a substitute for .50 cents more or request that water only is used for those seeking a non-dairy option.
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Medal of Honor recipient, W.Va. native Hershel 'Woody' Williams has died

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient and beloved native of West Virginia, died early Wednesday morning, his foundation confirmed. He was 98. The Woody Williams Foundation announced his hospitalization on Tuesday, asking for prayers and privacy for the family. The foundation...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces funding to fix some Perry County roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $1.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help four local governments with road repairs and improvements. “These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Beshear said. “In addition to new pavement, the work...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Eastern Kentucky woman among those touting bills aimed at coal mine reclamation, cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources heard from several witnesses, including one Eastern Kentucky resident, during a recent hearing discussing important coal-related legislation, such as a bill that would shore up the mine cleanup system and another that would ensure abandoned mine land funding can be used for long-term acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE

