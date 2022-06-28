ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Over 54 percent of Colorado’s tax revenue from personal income taxes

By Robert Davis
kiowacountypress.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - More than 54 percent of Colorado's tax revenue came from personal income taxes in fiscal year 2021, according to a recent study from Pew Charitable Trusts. That's a more than 4 percent increase when compared to the previous year, the...

kiowacountypress.net

Group says new retail delivery fee will pose 'a significant burden' on Colorado business operations

(The Center Square) - Some small business owners are sounding off against a new fee that's set to take effect on retail items that customers purchase and have delivered. The new retail delivery fee was created under Senate Bill 21-260, which established a host of new fees to fund the state's transportation system. The new fee is effective starting Friday "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax."
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What you could call a “summer of rebates” will continue for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans as early as next week. The state is preparing to send out another round of $250 or $500 checks to residents who filed their 2021 taxes. However, unlike the first of two rounds of […]
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payment worth $600 to be distributed this week

Oregon lawmakers approved a one-time stimulus payment for low income workers. Some could see the $600 check as early as this week. The Oregon Department of Revenue has said that around $141.8 million will be distributed to 236,000 qualifying households. This legislation aims to provide assistance to working individuals and families as the rising costs continue to “disproportionately impact” the lowest wage workers.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Which States Are Sending Tax Rebates to Residents?

As inflation continues to soar and motorists feel the pinch at the pump, states across the country are looking for ways to ease the economic hit. Some have paused the state gas tax, but others are taking another route to put money back in people's pockets and are digging into revenue surpluses from 2021 to give back some of what residents have paid in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
9News

Anderson wins GOP nomination for secretary of state

DENVER — Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson has won her party's nomination in the Colorado primary election on Tuesday. Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, according to results from The Associated Press. She will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold, who has no primary challenger, in the general election on Nov. 8.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'No more parties': Mountain town Airbnb-goers should know about this policy update

Officials from Airbnb, the vacation rental company, announced a new policy on Tuesday that globally bans parties at all Airbnb listings. According to a news release from the company, "unauthorized" parties have always been against Airbnb policy. In 2019, the company issued stricter rules regarding parties at houses that "create a persistent neighborhood nuisance." A 24-hour hotline was also launched for neighbors impacted by house parties.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana leads nation in gun ownership rate

(The Center Square) - Montana leads the nation in gun ownership, a new study by the personal finance website WalletHub found. Montana's gun ownership rate is 65 percent, and the state also ranks fifth in the study for its "dependency on the gun industry," which the website measured using three dimensions (firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics) and 16 metrics.
MONTANA STATE

