During the dark hours before dawn, a man was arrested Wednesday near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was reportedly carrying weapons and burglary tools. He has been charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. He told police he intended to kill Kavanaugh, motivated by the prospect of the justice’s expected votes in forthcoming abortion and Second Amendment cases. This is the latest development to follow the leak, in early May, of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

