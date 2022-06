Indie pop girl group MUNA released their much anticipated self-titled album on June 24. Their third offering is the first as an independent artist. The band was parted ways with RCA Records in 2020 and a year later, they signed a new deal with Saddeest Factory Records—also known as Phoebe Bridgers‘ record label. After signing with Saddest Factory, MUNA toured with Bridgers and Kacey Musgraves, setting a strong precedent.

