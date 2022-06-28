ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uExYV_0gOHW60X00

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.

The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester , Hampshire , on May 28.

It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.

Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protective

Marwell Zoo spokeswoman

Basil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.

The naming of the new foal is a nod to Marwell’s 50th anniversary, which the zoo is celebrating this year.

A zoo spokeswoman said: “Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protective.

“The male foal will go on to be an important part of the European ex-situ breeding programme.”

Przewalski’s foals weigh between 25 and 30kg at birth. They can stand and walk within an hour of being born, and within a few weeks they are able to start to graze.

Przewalski horses are listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species with populations increasing thanks to zoo breeding programmes.

In the mid 18th century wild Przewalski’s horses would have been found from the Russian Steppes east to Kazakhstan, Mongolia and northern China.

Comments / 1

Related
heavenofanimals.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
dailyphew.com

Tasmanian Devil Pups Born In The Wild After 3,000 Years

Due to a contagious malignancy that starts as a tumor on the face, more notably on the snout, and then spreads to the rest of the animal’s body, the Tasmanian devil has been in risk of going extinct for many years. This happens for a number of reasons, including fighting and mating.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Marwell Zoo#Foals#British#San Diego Zoo#European#Russian
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

An 18,000 Year Old Dog Has Been Found In Siberian Permafrost

Strange prehistoric dog is creating scientists to scratch their heads after being recovered from the depths of Siberia’s permafrost. The puppy, believed to be just 2 months old when it passed away, was called “Dogor” which means “Friend” in the Yakut language spoken in the location. It was discovered in the vicinity of the Indigirka River in Siberia, north-east of Yakutsk, and has actually lately been examined at the Swedish Centre for Paleogenetic (CPG).
PETS
Jax Hudur

Marine Archaeologists Find the Lost Head of Hercules After 2000 Years

The statue of Heracles discovered in 1900F. Tronchin. In the spring of 1900, a group of sponge divers sailing through the Aegean en route to North Africa stopped at the Greek Island of Antikythera to wait for favorable winds, one bored diver put on his diving dress and descended to a depth of 45 meters. However, the diver whose name was Elias Stadiatis, quickly signaled to be pulled up. He told his fellow crew members about the horrors he saw below.
dailyphew.com

75 Heartbroken Quarter Horses Walk Inside A Trailer To Go To A Better Life

When Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society (HARPS) of Barrington, Illinois discovered 75 Quarter Horses living in inadequate conditions, lacking vet care and many in various stages of malnutrition and starvation. Some of the horses had been national champions, but when HARPS found them, the horses were in imminent danger of being sent away for slaughter. They knew they had to act quickly to rescue and re-home the horses if they were going to survive.
BARRINGTON, IL
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy