Everlywell’s newest tests can help identify foods you may be allergic to, and screen for antibodies linked to Celiac disease

studyfinds.org
Life-long asthma and allergy problems linked to antibiotic exposure during childhood
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Millions of parents may have to think twice about giving their young children antibiotics. Scientists from Rutgers University have found that exposure to antibiotics early in life can kill healthy bacteria in the digestive tract, potentially leading to persistent, long-term allergies and asthma problems. Study authors...
verywellhealth.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?
Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Cognitive decline linked to ultraprocessed food, study finds
Eating ultraprocessed foods could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
IFLScience
Children Of Parents With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Have Increased Risk Of Illness
The largest ever study to investigate the association of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and childhood health has found that children born to parents with the condition are more likely to experience illness at a young age. Looking at over one million children born in Quebec, Canada, it found that infections, allergies, and other illnesses were more common among children whose mothers had PCOS during pregnancy.
Medical News Today
What is the link between vitamin B12 and Crohn's disease?
A person with Crohn’s disease will experience abdominal pain and unintentional weight loss. They may also have difficulty absorbing certain foods, resulting in nutrient deficiencies. One that commonly occurs is a vitamin B12 deficiency. Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is a lifelong condition that results...
Bile duct cancer symptoms: From itchy and cracked hands to loss of appetite
Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder to the small bowel. Between 25 and 30 per cent people with the cancer survive for 1 year or more after they are diagnosed, while 15 per cent survive for 5 years or more, according to Cancer Research UK.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12 and ulcerative colitis: Links
Ulcerative colitis (UC) causes inflammation and ulcers on the intestinal lining. A person with UC may be unable to absorb certain nutrients, including vitamin B12. UC is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and affects. people in the United States. This article discusses the potential link between UC and...
Here's How to Keep Your Liver Healthy
What looks like a half-deflated football but performs more than 500 of the essential tasks that keep your body healthy? If you guessed the liver, you’d be right. "Your liver is a silent powerhouse," says Tamar Hamosh Taddei, MD, associate professor of medicine, digestive diseases, at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
Popculture
Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued
Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.
Urgent warning over dangerous trend that causes ‘serious damage’ to your health
HEALTH and beauty trends come and go and many of us are likely to have tried one at some point. But experts have now issued an urgent warning over a dangerous practice that could cause serious damage to your health. A new trend, posted by various users on TikTok has...
MedPage Today
Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years
Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
qudach.com
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How to manage symptoms of liver disease
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
psychologytoday.com
Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office
I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
In Style
Botox vs. Fillers: Which Injectable Is Right for You?
Even before the pandemic-induced plastic surgery Zoom Boom, injectables have been rising for the past decade. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, dermal fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedure, despite surgeons' offices being closed for part of the year. With growing...
CNN
