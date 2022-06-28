ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Tuesday's Must Reads

By UrbanTurf Staff
 2 days ago

Enticing buyers for Prince George's County's Iverson Mall.

Today's Rental was chosen for all the angles and the washer/dryer, obviously

This rental is located at 1000 22nd Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,650 GW University, EU, Classic Victorian Washington Circle Studio (Foggy Bottom / West End) Classic Victorian Washington Circle Studio with original details. Near GWU and EU. 1000 22nd Street, NW #8, Washington, DC 20037. This Victorian-era townhome...
WTOP

The Margaux development continues to transform the end of the Orange Line in Prince George's Co.

It used to be that the New Carrollton Metro Station was where you’d go to go somewhere else. But that’s changing. Standing in a spot that used to be overflowing with the cars of commuters taking Metro, Amtrak, or the MARC train, a team of elected leaders from Prince George’s County, standing with developers and reps from Amazon, broke ground on what will soon become The Margaux.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
Commercial Observer

Yelp Closing DC Office as Workers Go Remote

Yelp will be shuttering its office in Washington, D.C., as well as those in New York and Chicago on July 29, according to the company. “Globally, about 1 percent of our workforce is choosing to come into the office every day,” Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s chief executive officer, wrote in a blog post. “Combined, the three offices we’re closing saw a weekly average utilization of less than 2 percent of the available workspaces.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Temperature Shoots to 100 Degrees in Washington DC before Holiday Weekend

For the majority of the first full week of summer, residents of the Northeast have experienced a break from hot and humid weather, but AccuWeather forecasters predict that will all change as the calendar flips to July with temperatures reaching 100 degrees for some areas. Temperatures and humidity levels decreased...
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
The housing crisis: Rural areas sag while hub cities choke

Residents of Southwest and Southside Virginia puzzle over the skyscrapers rising in Alexandria or Arlington as businesses crowd into Washington, D.C. Why is all that investment going to a few cities, while other great places to raise a family get starved of resources?. That doesn’t mean life is great in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

4th of July Celebration in Bladensburg

Washington ABC7 — 7 News is On Your Side showcasing fun events across the region celebrating our country’s independence. Ray Jeffries, Marketing Specialist with the Town of Bladensburg in Prince George's County told us about their event.
BLADENSBURG, MD
Homeowner fined $40,000 for a few inches of fence takes HOA to court

WALDORF, Md. — Disputes between homeowners and their condo or homeowners association aren’t uncommon, but a Maryland woman said her board took it too far. The disagreement involved a fence and its boundaries. And while the fence cost around $8,000 to construct, the litigation that followed amounted to nearly $40,000.
WALDORF, MD
Minimum Wage Set to Increase This Friday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s minimum wage will increase on Friday, July 1 to $15.65 for all large employers. Full details below per the Montgomery County Government:. The minimum wage will again increase in Montgomery County on July 1. Sponsored by then-County Council member Marc Elrich and signed into legislation on Nov. 17, 2017, Bill 28-17 raises the minimum wage incrementally each July 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
SMECO Issues Credits To Members General Refund Totals $4.7 Million

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is refunding members’ capital credits totaling nearly $7.1 million. Of that total, a general refund of approximately $4.7 million will be issued in July. Eligible active members will receive credits on their bills, and checks will be issued to eligible former members. Special refunds of about $2.4 million will be paid throughout the year to include estates of deceased members.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
2650 Douglass Road Southeast, Washington, DC, USA

All white American female. Currently about 7 1/2 weeks pregnant. My kids father took her out my home last night and I just want my baby back home where she belongs.
DC minimum wage increasing on July 1

Mayor Bowser is increasing DC's minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.10 for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped on July 1 under the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016.
Register for Tuesday's Job Fair at Arena Stage

Disrict residents are invited to participate in a job fair on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Arena Stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. But registration is required!. Candidates will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers from the following organizations:. Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) and;. The event...
WASHINGTON, DC

