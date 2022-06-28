Tuesday's Must Reads

It used to be that the New Carrollton Metro Station was where you’d go to go somewhere else. But that’s changing. Standing in a spot that used to be overflowing with the cars of commuters taking Metro, Amtrak, or the MARC train, a team of elected leaders from Prince George’s County, standing with developers and reps from Amazon, broke ground on what will soon become The Margaux.

NEW CARROLLTON, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO