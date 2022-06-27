ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

60-Year-old Woman Arrested After Shots Fired in Spicer

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
SPICER -- A 60-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun inside a home. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a...

Related
UPDATE: Person of Interest In Drone Incident Cleared

RICE -- A person of interest in some suspicious drone activity in Watab Township Monday night has been cleared. Sheriff Troy Heck says they identified and spoke with the person involved in the complaint earlier Wednesday. Heck says this was a poorly thought out effort to get footage for use...
RICE, MN
Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Dry Conditions Returning for Area South of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- While we've had plenty of rain lately from the St. Cloud metro area and northward, some parts of the state could actually use some rain. In the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, 16 percent of the state is now abnormally dry compared to 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, includes all of Meeker and Wright counties, the entire Twin Cities metro region, and all of south-central Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sartell Approves Adding 16 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SARTELL -- Owners of electric vehicles will soon be able to charge them in Sartell. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Carbon Solutions Group to add multiple Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on city property. Finance Director Rob Voshell says CSG plans to install and...
SARTELL, MN
CentraCare Breaks Ground on $28-M Paynesville Hospital Expansion

PAYNESVILLE -- CentraCare broke ground on their major expansion project at Paynesville Hospital last week. The $28-million expansion and renovation project is one of many examples of CentraCare's commitment to improving health care in the communities they serve. The 35,000 square-foot project features:. New main hospital entrance: with covered canopy...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this 4th of July weekend, we have your guide for family fun. Enjoy some music in Clearwater, check out a Grateful Dead tribute at Milk and Honey Ciders, celebrate with Joetown Rocks, catch a St. Cloud Rox baseball game and celebrate America's birthday with the St. Cloud Fireworks. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bowlus Fun Day Set for this Sunday

BOWLUS -- It's Bowlus Fun Day this Sunday. The festivities begin with an outdoor Polka Mass at 10:00 a.m. followed by a parade at 11:15 a.m. There will also be men's and women's water fights, and music in the afternoon and during the evening. And the day will come to...
BOWLUS, MN
Portions of Sartell Still Affected by Last Week’s Rain

Portions of the city of Sartell are still dealing with the effects of the heavy rains last week and earlier this spring. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the significant rainfall last Thursday evening that fell not only in the immediate area but to the north near Bakers Lake area has impacted Sartell because the rain to the north always rushes south as it makes its way to the Mississippi River. He says that is traditionally where they see the flooding.
SARTELL, MN
Pacific Wok in Sartell Closing Temporarily

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell restaurant has announced it is closing temporarily due to staffing issues. The owners of Pacific Wok say they are confident this pause will allow them to find the correct staff resources to come back better than ever in the future. In the meantime, Pacific Wok...
SARTELL, MN
Walz in Foley Thursday

FOLEY -- Governor Tim Walz toured a dairy farm in Foley Thursday. Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and other ag leaders were in Foley to highlight bipartisan agricultural accomplishments in the last legislative session. While in Foley, the governor signed the agriculture bill, which provides drought relief, broadband investments,...
FOLEY, MN
