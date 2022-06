Great Wolf Lodge is here to save the day for any families whose vacation may be derailed by a canceled flight this Fourth of July weekend. Any families who have the misfortune of a canceled flight during the holiday weekend can head to social media in hopes to score a free night at the resort. Anyone who tweets at Great Wolf Lodge with proof of their canceled trip will be entered to receive a voucher for a free night at one of 18 Great Wolf Lodge resorts across the country.

