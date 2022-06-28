Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 June 2022

Adam Thielen will almost certainly be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor when his playing days are over. He has had a very good career in Minnesota after clawing his way onto the team back in 2014 as an undrafted rookie from Division III Minnesota State. The Minnesota native is two-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro. In Vikings history, Thielen ranks fourth in targets (669), fifth in receptions (464), seventh in receiving yards (5,966), and fifth in touchdown receptions (49). He has the NFL record for most consecutive 100-yard games (8) and the most consecutive games to start a season with 100+ receiving yards (8). Heading into his age-32 season, Thielen is coming off a season in which he only had one drop while catching at least 10 touchdowns for the second time in his career.

