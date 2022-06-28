ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 June 2022

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new day and a new Open Thread for this Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen, as we get you caught up on what’s happening here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website and allow conversations about pretty much anything you want to flow freely if...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

The Broncos seem to have LT Garett Bolles as their only solidified spot on the offensive line, with the rest up for grabs between players such as Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, Lloyd Cushenberry, and rookie Luke Wattenberg on the inside. At right tackle, Billy Turner, Tom...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields says that at this point in time, his team is not ready to play a regular-season game. “Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Adam Thielen is the Jordy Nelson of the Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen will almost certainly be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor when his playing days are over. He has had a very good career in Minnesota after clawing his way onto the team back in 2014 as an undrafted rookie from Division III Minnesota State. The Minnesota native is two-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro. In Vikings history, Thielen ranks fourth in targets (669), fifth in receptions (464), seventh in receiving yards (5,966), and fifth in touchdown receptions (49). He has the NFL record for most consecutive 100-yard games (8) and the most consecutive games to start a season with 100+ receiving yards (8). Heading into his age-32 season, Thielen is coming off a season in which he only had one drop while catching at least 10 touchdowns for the second time in his career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Broncos make PFF's list of players with best NFL contracts

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has handled the salary cap well since joining the team at the beginning of 2021. Among the best decisions Paton has made so far were signing wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to contract extensions during the 2021 season. The deals signed by Sutton and Patrick now look like bargains compared to what other receivers were paid this offseason.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy