Croatia World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Zlatko Dalic's final 26-player team

The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad has been announced, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric set to lead his nation for the tournament in Qatar.

With a healthy mixture of seasoned veterans and exciting newcomers – not all necessarily young guns – Croatia may actually have a squad that is better than the team that reached the 2018 final.

The Vatreni are also highly unstable, as capable of imploding in the group as reaching the final. Modric is up for one last World Cup dance and still reigns supreme, with Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Dejan Lovren by his side, but much of the squad is redesigned and reinvigorated.

Drawn into Group F, Croatia will fancy their chances playing against Morocco, Belgium and Canada, and they’ll certainly be a side others would prefer to avoid in the knockout rounds, should they progress.

For most of the road to the Qatar World Cup 2022 , Croatia have operated with a revamped squad, and only nine of 2018’s runners-up have made the final squad – and that’s a good thing. Many fresh additions quickly proved their worth – Atalanta winger Mario Pasalic and highly rated Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol among them – and the process only continued in June with Nations League wins away to France and Denmark. New faces Pasalic, Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer scored the goals as Croatia defeated the Danes home and away.

Added to that is their midfield trio of world class players in Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, who share more than 300 caps between them and the Croatian side is looking mighty strong. There is also squad depth this time around, encouraging considering the size of the nation.

Croatia also look in good shape coming into the tournament, having won their last four games – including a 1-0 victory away to France (who beat them to World Cup glory four years ago) in the Nations League, the finals of which they'll compete in next summer.

However, there are plenty of weaknesses in the side that the opposition will look to exploit. None of the goalkeepers are that reliable and there’s no established scoring presence up front. They’ve had more than a fair share of structural problems in the build-up, and can be vulnerable at defending set-pieces, too.

The country expects big things this time around, though. After all, how do you scale back expectations after reaching a World Cup final? Croatia saw what can be done in 2018 – now they hope for nothing less.

Croatia World Cup 2022 squad

Croatia World Cup 2022 squad: The final 26-player team

GK: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

GK: Ivica Ivusic (Osijek)

GK: Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

DF: Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Borna Barisic (Rangers)

DF: Josip Juranovic (Celtic)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

DF: Borna Sosa (Stuttgart)

DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich)

DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

DF: Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

MF: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

MF: Mario Pasalaic (Atalanta)

MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

MF: Lovro Majer (Rennes)

MF: Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

FW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

FW: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

FW: Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Croatia top scorers

Here are Croatia's World Cup 2022 top scorers :

2 goals - Andrej Kramaric

1 goal - Marko Livaja, Lovro Majer, Ivan Perisic

Croatia yellow cards

Here are Croatia's World Cup 2022 yellow cards and suspensions :

1 yellow card - Dejan Lovren, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Borna Barisic

Croatia manager

Who is Croatia's manager for the 2022 World Cup?

Zlatko Dalic experienced success and hero worship in 2018, then humiliating losses and widespread criticism, only to emerge as the man who reunited the team after signs that complacency had taken hold in Euro 2020’s last-16 defeat to Spain. Whisper it, but lately he may even have settled on a tactical approach that suits the side best.

Croatia's star player

Who is Croatia's best player?

Luka Modric has seen whole generations pass through Croatia’s squad since his 2006 debut – eight major tournaments and more than 150 appearances later, he has remained the sole constant. This is still pretty much his team, as even the quickest of glances reveals. A vintage maestro at 37, the captain still calls the shots.

How many players are Croatia taking to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.