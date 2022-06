(Re the Sunday, June 26, Page C2 “Hot Corner – Sheriff Prendergast”): Once again I’m reading in the Chronicle Sound Off people are griping about Sheriff Prendergast and no deputies showed up on this road and there was not a deputy on this road and so on and so forth. Why don’t you people go ahead and submit a budget of what you think Mr. Prendergast should do? And why don’t guys try and join the police force instead of griping about it? This is ridiculous. Nothing these patrolmen or the sheriff can do ever satisfies you guys. I just don’t get it. Be thankful for law enforcement.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO