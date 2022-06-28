ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Unprecedented frequency of mitochondrial introns in colonial bilaterians

By Helen Louise Jenkins
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal mitogenomes are typically devoid of introns. Here, we report the largest number of mitochondrial introns ever recorded from bilaterian animals. Mitochondrial introns were identified for the first time from the phylum Bryozoa. They were found in four species from three families (Order Cheilostomatida). A total of eight introns were found...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

African mitochondrial haplogroup L7: a 100,000-year-old maternal human lineage discovered through reassessment and new sequencing

Archaeological and genomic evidence suggest that modern Homo sapiens have roamed the planet for some 300"“500 thousand years. In contrast, global human mitochondrial (mtDNA) diversity coalesces to one African female ancestor ("Mitochondrial Eve") some 145 thousand years ago, owing to the Â¼ gene pool size of our matrilineally inherited haploid genome. Therefore, most of human prehistory was spent in Africa where early ancestors of Southern African Khoisan and Central African rainforest hunter-gatherers (RFHGs) segregated into smaller groups. Their subdivisions followed climatic oscillations, new modes of subsistence, local adaptations, and cultural-linguistic differences, all prior to their exodus out of Africa. Seven African mtDNA haplogroups (L0"“L6) traditionally captured this ancient structure-these L haplogroups have formed the backbone of the mtDNA tree for nearly two decades. Here we describe L7, an eighth haplogroup that we estimate to be"‰~"‰100 thousand years old and which has been previously misclassified in the literature. In addition, L7 has a phylogenetic sublineage L7a*, the oldest singleton branch in the human mtDNA tree (~"‰80 thousand years). We found that L7 and its sister group L5 are both low-frequency relics centered around East Africa, but in different populations (L7: Sandawe; L5: Mbuti). Although three small subclades of African foragers hint at the population origins of L5'7, the majority of subclades are divided into Afro-Asiatic and eastern Bantu groups, indicative of more recent admixture. A regular re-estimation of the entire mtDNA haplotype tree is needed to ensure correct cladistic placement of new samples in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lichen speciation is sparked by a substrate requirement shift and reproduction mode differentiation

We show that obligate lignicoles in lichenized Micarea are predominately asexual whereas most facultative lignicoles reproduce sexually. Our phylogenetic analyses (ITS, mtSSU, Mcm7) together with ancestral state reconstruction show that the shift in reproduction mode has evolved independently several times within the group and that facultative and obligate lignicoles are sister species. The analyses support the assumption that the ancestor of these species was a facultative lignicole. We hypothezise that a shift in substrate requirement from bark to wood leads to differentiation in reproduction mode and becomes a driver of speciation. This is the first example of lichenized fungi where reproduction mode is connected to substrate requirement. This is also the first example where such an association is demonstrated to spark lichen speciation. Our main hypothesis is that obligate species on dead wood need to colonize new suitable substrata relatively fast and asexual reproduction is more effective a strategy for successful colonization.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Frequency#Bilateria#Introns#Low Frequency#Group Ii#D
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Advancing early warning capabilities with CHIRPS-compatible NCEP GEFS precipitation forecasts

CHIRPS-GEFS is an operational data set that provides daily bias-corrected forecasts for next 1-day to ~15-day precipitation totals and anomalies at a quasi-global 50-deg N to 50-deg S extent and 0.05-degree resolution. These are based on National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) Global Ensemble Forecast System version 12 (GEFS v12) precipitation forecasts. CHIRPS-GEFS forecasts are compatible with Climate Hazards center InfraRed Precipitation with Stations (CHIRPS) data, which is actively used for drought monitoring, early warning, and near real-time impact assessments. A rank-based quantile matching procedure is used to transform GEFS v12 "reforecast" and "real-time" forecast ensemble means to CHIRPS spatial-temporal characteristics. Matching distributions to CHIRPS makes forecasts better reflect local climatology at finer spatial resolution and reduces moderate-to-large forecast errors. As shown in this study, having a CHIRPS-compatible version of the latest generation of NCEP GEFS forecasts enables rapid assessment of current forecasts and local historical context. CHIRPS-GEFS effectively bridges the gap between observations and weather predictions, increasing the value of both by connecting monitoring resources (CHIRPS) with interoperable forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Impaired differentiation potential of CD34-positive cells derived from mouse hair follicles after long-term culture

Hair follicle epithelial stem cells (HFSCs), which exist in the bulge region, have important functions for homeostasis of skin as well as hair follicle morphogenesis. Although several methods for isolation of HFSCs using a variety of stem cell markers have been reported, few investigations regarding culture methods or techniques to yield long-term maintenance of HFSCs in vitro have been conducted. In the present study, we screened different types of commercially available culture medium for culturing HFSCs. Among those tested, one type was shown capable of supporting the expression of stem cell markers in cultured HFSCs. However, both the differentiation potential and in vivo hair follicle-inducing ability of HFSCs serially passaged using that optimal medium were found to be impaired, probably because of altered responsiveness to Wnt signaling. The changes noted in HFSCs subjected to a long-term culture suggested that the Wnt signaling-related environment must be finely controlled for maintenance of the cells.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Subretinal drusenoid deposits as a biomarker of age-related macular degeneration progression via reduction of the choroidal vascularity index

This study aimed to analyse the role of the choroid in early age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by analysing choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in pure cohorts of patients with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) or conventional drusen (CD). Subjects/Methods. This was an observational cross-sectional study. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination and multimodal imaging including...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

RNA exosome essential for early B cell development

B cell receptor (BCR) expression, and ultimately antibody secretion, depends on successful V(D)J recombination. Cells that productively recombine the immunoglobulin (Ig) Î¼ heavy chain (Î¼H) and express a pre-BCR can pass the pro/pre B cell developmental checkpoint. Loss of critical components of the recombination machinery, such as the recombinases RAG1 and RAG2, or parts of the DNA repair machinery, lead to B cell deficiency. Now, two back-to-back papers in Science Immunology demonstrate that the RNA exosome, an intracellular RNA degradation complex that facilitates RNA processing, maturation, surveillance and turnover, also plays a central role in this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic profiles of hiPSC-derived dopamine neurons from clinically discordant brothers with identical PRKN deletions

We previously reported on two brothers who carry identical compound heterozygous PRKN mutations yet present with significantly different Parkinson's Disease (PD) clinical phenotypes. Juvenile cases demonstrate that PD is not necessarily an aging-associated disease. Indeed, evidence for a developmental component to PD pathogenesis is accumulating. Thus, we hypothesized that the presence of additional genetic modifiers, including genetic loci relevant to mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, could potentially contribute to the different clinical manifestations of the two brothers. We differentiated human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) derived from the two brothers into mesencephalic neural precursor cells and early postmitotic dopaminergic neurons and performed wholeexome sequencing and transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses. No significant differences in the expression of canonical dopamine neuron differentiation markers were observed. Yet our transcriptomic analysis revealed a significant downregulation of the expression of three neurodevelopmentally relevant cell adhesion molecules, CNTN6, CNTN4 and CHL1, in the cultures of the more severely affected brother. In addition, several HLA genes, known to play a role in neurodevelopment, were differentially regulated. The expression of EN2, a transcription factor crucial for mesencephalic dopamine neuron development, was also differentially regulated. We further identified differences in cellular processes relevant to dopamine metabolism. Lastly, wholeexome sequencing, transcriptomics and metabolomics data all revealed differences in glutathione (GSH) homeostasis, the dysregulation of which has been previously associated with PD. In summary, we identified genetic differences which could potentially, at least partially, contribute to the discordant clinical PD presentation of the two brothers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preparation of recombinant glycoprotein B (gB) of Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) for antibody production and its application for infection detection in sea turtles

The Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) infection possibly associated to the fibropapillomatosis (FP) disease in sea turtles worldwide remains largely unknown and limited studies have used serological approaches to detection of antibodies against ChHV5 in sea turtles with or without FP. We aimed to develop diagnostic platforms based on the viral glycoprotein B (gB) for ChHV5 infection. In this study, five recombinant sub-fragments of the gB protein were successfully expressed and subsequently served as antigens for both seroprevalence and antibody production. The results indicated that the five expressed proteins harbored antigenicity, shown by the results of using sera from sea turtles that were PCR-positive for ChHV5. Moreover, seropositive sea turtles were significantly associated with FP (p"‰<"‰0.05). We further used the expressed protein to produce antibodies for immunohistochemical analysis, and found that the in-house-generated sera specifically stained FP lesions while normal epithelium tissues remained negative. Of major importance, the reactivity in the ballooning degeneration area was much stronger than that in other regions of the FP lesion/tumour, thus indicating ChHV5 viral activities. In summary, the developed serological test and specific anti-gB antibodies for IHC analysis could be applied for further understanding of epidemiological distributions of ChHV5 infection in sea turtles, and studies of ChHV5 pathogenesis.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Simulating quantum repeater strategies for multiple satellites

A global quantum repeater network involving satellite-based links is likely to have advantages over fiber-based networks in terms of long-distance communication, since the photon losses in vacuum scale only polynomially with the distance "“ compared to the exponential losses in optical fibers. To simulate the performance of such networks, we have introduced a scheme of large-scale event-based Monte Carlo simulation of quantum repeaters with multiple memories that can faithfully represent loss and imperfections in these memories. In this work, we identify the quantum key distribution rates achievable in various satellite and ground station geometries for feasible experimental parameters. The power and flexibility of the simulation toolbox allows us to explore various strategies and parameters, some of which only arise in these more complex, multi-satellite repeater scenarios. As a primary result, we conclude that key rates in the kHz range are reasonably attainable for intercontinental quantum communication with three satellites, only one of which carries a quantum memory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ activity in stromal cells prevents ageing by controlling cGAS"“STING

Ageing is intimately connected toÂ the induction of cell senescence1,2, but why this is so remains poorly understood. A key challenge is the identification of pathways thatÂ normally suppress senescence, areÂ lost during ageing and areÂ functionally relevant to oppose ageing3. Here we connected the structural and functional decline of ageing tissues to attenuated function of theÂ master effectors of cellular mechanosignallingÂ YAP and TAZ. YAP/TAZ activity declines during physiological ageing in stromal cells, and mimicking such decline through genetic inactivation ofÂ YAP/TAZÂ in these cellsÂ leads to accelerated ageing. Conversely, sustaining YAP function rejuvenates old cells and opposes the emergence of ageing-related traits associated with either physiological ageing or accelerated ageing triggered by a mechano-defective extracellular matrix. Ageing traits induced by inactivation ofÂ YAP/TAZ are preceded by induction of tissue senescence. This occurs because YAP/TAZ mechanotransduction suppresses cGAS"“STING signalling, to the extent thatÂ inhibition of STING prevents tissue senescence and premature ageing-related tissue degeneration after YAP/TAZ inactivation. Mechanistically, YAP/TAZ-mediated control of cGAS"“STING signallingÂ relies on theÂ unexpected roleÂ of YAP/TAZ in preserving nuclear envelope integrity, at least in part through direct transcriptional regulation of lamin B1 and ACTR2, the latter of which isÂ involved in building the peri-nuclear actin cap. The findings demonstrate that decliningÂ YAP/TAZ mechanotransduction drives ageing by unleashing cGAS"“STINGÂ signalling, a pillar of innate immunity. Thus, sustaining YAP/TAZ mechanosignalling or inhibiting STING may represent promising approaches for limitingÂ senescence-associated inflammation and improving healthy ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum-dot-labeled synuclein seed assay identifies drugs modulating the experimental prion-like transmission

Synucleinopathies are neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson disease (PD), dementia with Lewy body (DLB), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) that involve deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) in the brain. The inoculation of Î±-syn aggregates derived from synucleinopathy or preformed fibrils (PFF) formed in vitro induces misfolding and deposition of endogenous Î±-syn. This is referred to as prion-like transmission, and the mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we label Î±-syn PFF with quantum dots and visualize their movement directly in acute slices of brain tissue inoculated with Î±-syn PFF seeds. Using this system, we find that the trafficking of Î±-syn seeds is dependent on fast axonal transport and the seed spreading is dependent on endocytosis and neuronal activity. We also observe pharmacological effects on Î±-syn seed spreading; clinically available drugs including riluzole are effective in reducing the spread of Î±-syn seeds and this effect is also observed in vivo. Our quantum-dot-labeled Î±-syn seed assay system combined with in vivo transmission experiment reveals an early phase of transmission, in which uptake and spreading of seeds occur depending on neuronal activity, and a later phase, in which seeds induce the propagation of endogenous misfolded Î±-syn.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for $215 million

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday. The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.
SOCCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7, published online 13 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained two instances of an error in the methods section, which incorrectly read '"¦using the CHARMM software (v. 43a1)'. The correct version states '(v. 45b1)' in place of '(v. 43a1)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Folic acid effect on homocysteine, sortilin levels and glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

The present study aimed to determine the folic acid supplement (FAS) effects on serum homocysteine and sortilin levels, glycemic indices, and lipid profile in type II diabetic patients. Method. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial have been performed on 100 patients with T2DM randomly divided into two groups that received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chiral molecular intercalation superlattices

The discovery of chiral-induced spin selectivity (CISS) opens up the possibility to manipulate spin orientation without external magnetic fields and enables new spintronic device designs1,2,3,4. Although many approaches have been explored for introducing CISS into solid-state materials and devices, the resulting systems so far are often plagued by high inhomogeneity, low spin selectivity or limited stability, and have difficulties in forming robust spintronic devices5,6,7,8. Here we report a new class of chiral molecular intercalation superlattices (CMIS) as a robust solid-state chiral material platform for exploring CISS. The CMIS were prepared by intercalating layered two-dimensional atomic crystals (2DACs) (such as TaS2 and TiS2) with selected chiral molecules (such as R-Î±-methylbenzylamine and S-Î±-methylbenzylamine). The X-ray diffraction and transmission electron microscopy studies demonstrate highly ordered superlattice structures with alternating crystalline atomic layers and self-assembled chiral molecular layers. Circular dichroism studies show clear chirality-dependent signals between right-handed (R-) and left-handed (S-) CMIS. Furthermore, by using the resulting CMIS as the spin-filtering layer, we create spin-selective tunnelling junctions with a distinct chirality-dependent tunnelling current, achieving a tunnelling magnetoresistance ratio of more thanÂ 300Â per cent and a spin polarization ratio of more thanÂ 60Â per cent. With a large family of 2DACs of widely tunable electronic properties and a vast selection of chiral molecules of designable structural motifs, the CMIS define a rich family of artificial chiral materials for investigating the CISS effect and capturing its potential for new spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spectral organ fingerprints for machine learning-based intraoperative tissue classification with hyperspectral imaging in a porcine model

Visual discrimination of tissue during surgery can be challenging since different tissues appear similar to the human eye. Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) removes this limitation by associating each pixel with high-dimensional spectral information. While previous work has shown its general potential to discriminate tissue, clinical translation has been limited due to the method's current lack of robustness and generalizability. Specifically, the scientific community is lacking a comprehensive spectral tissue atlas, and it is unknown whether variability in spectral reflectance is primarily explained by tissue type rather than the recorded individual or specific acquisition conditions. The contribution of this work is threefold: (1) Based on an annotated medical HSI data set (9059 images from 46 pigs), we present a tissue atlas featuring spectral fingerprints of 20 different porcine organs and tissue types. (2) Using the principle of mixed model analysis, we show that the greatest source of variability related to HSI images is the organ under observation. (3) We show that HSI-based fully-automatic tissue differentiation of 20 organ classes with deep neural networks is possible with high accuracy (>"‰95%). We conclude from our study that automatic tissue discrimination based on HSI data is feasible and could thus aid in intraoperative decisionmaking and pave the way for context-aware computer-assisted surgery systems and autonomous robotics.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy