ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: 2 arrested after armed jewel heist at Dutch art fair

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Smartly-dressed robbers wielding what appeared to be weapons and a sledgehammer staged a brazen jewelry heist Tuesday at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht. Police quickly made two arrests and said they were hunting another two suspects.

Video purporting to be of the robbery and posted on social media and on the website of Dutch broadcaster NOS showed one man, dressed in slacks, sneakers, a jacket and baseball cap pounding at something out of picture with a sledgehammer as an alarm rang. Three other men, also neatly dressed, stood guard around him. At least two appeared to be brandishing guns.

All four ran off together. Photos from the scene that also were posted on social media showed holes smashed in glass display cabinets.

Police said nobody was injured in the robbery. They said the robbers had made off with goods, but did not elaborate on what they stole or the value.

Organizers of the prestigious TEFAF fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Displays of costly art, antiquities, design and jewelry at TEFAF draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair, which opened its doors this year for the first time since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to run June 25-30. Organizers said 242 dealers from 20 countries were represented this year.

The fair was briefly evacuated after the event before reopening, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dutch cops hunt 'Peaky Blinders' heist gang: Smartly dressed thieves in flat caps use sledgehammers to smash open London jeweller's display case during top art fair in brazen daytime raid before going on the run in Holland

Smartly dressed armed robbers staged a brazen daylight raid on an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht today, with the thieves using a sledgehammer to smash their way into a jewellery display case before going on the run. Police said on Tuesday they have arrested two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Art#Police#Jewel#Property Crime#Nos#Tefaf
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grim footage shows inside of New Hampshire apartment after cops tore it apart to search for missing Harmony Montgomery, 8, who vanished in 2019: Detectives ripped out floors, closet and removed fridge

Disturbing new footage shows how a New Hampshire apartment was ripped apart by police searching for a missing eight-year-old girl last seen alive in 2019. The FBI and New Hampshire State Police descended on the small, one-bedroom home on Union Street in Manchester on June 14 where Harmony Montgomery lived until she vanished. Cops say the chances of finding the youngster alive are 'slim'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy