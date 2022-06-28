Governor Parson's Schedule for June 28 - July 1, 2022

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!

VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO