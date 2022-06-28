ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson's Schedule for June 28 - July 1, 2022

mo.gov
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, June 28, Governor Parson will help kickoff Class 9 of the Missouri Office of Administration's Leadership Academy. In the afternoon, he will travel to St. Louis for the “In the Streets” event with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to discuss public safety. He will finish the afternoon...

governor.mo.gov

krcgtv.com

Salute to America events in downtown Jefferson City

Jefferson City is preparing for the annual Salute to America Fourth of July celebration. This year, there will be events on July 3 and 4 in downtown Jefferson City. - On Saturday, July 3, the fun starts at noon with carnival rides and an inflatable park on Capitol Avenue. The rides and park will be open on July 4 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Can I Shoot Off Fireworks In My West Central Missouri Town?

The Warrensburg Police Department posted a hilarious message on Facebook educating people that fireworks are not permitted in the City of Warrensburg. And it's totally worth reading. It also got me thinking, what are the rules regarding fireworks in towns throughout West Central Missouri? Read on to find out. The...
WARRENSBURG, MO
themissouritimes.com

Recent Remington poll shows lead for Schmitt in Senate primary

Jefferson City, Mo. — A new survey of likely Republican primary voters conducted by Remington Research Group showed Attorney General Eric Schmitt with a lead in the U.S. Senate primary. The most recent poll showed Schmitt leading with 25%, former Gov. Eric Greitens with 20% and Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union drag show canceled

An organization that sought to use the Union City Auditorium for a drag show has canceled the event after confusion on a vote by a city committee. Nclusion Plus, a for-profit Columbia-based entertainment, education and marketing organization, sought to use the auditorium July 15. “We’re a mobile pop-up entertainment, education...
UNION, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA KEEPS SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED TO PUBLIC

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Monday, June 27, it was determined that the lake in Sedalia will remain closed to the public through at least July 8, 2022. The City says it plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

Developers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it will be “a movie experience like no other.”. Project developer Nic Parks has said the theater will be mid-Missouri’s best place to watch a movie or concert....
ASHLAND, MO
939theeagle.com

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill heading to Columbia

Columbia-area residents will soon have a Hawaiian dining option. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is building a new restaurant at the former Jack in the Box location near Grindstone. A sign on the heavily-traveled road says the store is coming soon. Chesterfield-based Knoebel Construction is handling the project. The menu will...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

1198 Kays Point Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kjluradio.com

New statue put up at church in Columbia meant to spark discussions about homelessness

Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia unveils a statue that’s meant to spark discussions about homelessness in the community. The seven-foot-long bronze sculpture is of a man on bench, his face and body nearly completely covered. But viewers can catch a glimpse of a bearded face and crucifixion wounds on the feet that reveal the figure is Jesus. The same sculpture has been unveiled in cities around the world.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

402 Sunset Strip, Eldon, Missouri 65026

You will absolutely fall in love with this 3 bed, 2 bath home that has updates throughout. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace facade with an electric insert and flat-screen TV hook-up. Enjoy the spacious living room, with new flooring throughout, wired with sensors for automatic lighting and so much more. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and includes updated stainless appliances. Love the outdoors? Spend time outside in the shade of the covered front porch and back patio. Has a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for pets. Set up your personal tour today!
ELDON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Amtrak dump truck collision and derailment death toll rises; Amtrak officials now say 275+ on the train

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. – The Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a dump truck on Monday afternoon, causing all but one car to derail southwest of Mendon, Mo. An additional person has died in a Columbia, Mo. hospital since initial information Monday evening was confirmed in a press conference. “There are now a total of four fatalities in the crash. Three...
MENDON, MO
KOMU

Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Affordable Waterpark Fun Is Only An Hour From Sedalia!

If you're looking for some fun in the sun that includes splashing around in a waterpark that won't break the bank to experience, there's a waterpark an hour away from Sedalia that just might fit the bill. I'm talking about Summit Waves, the outdoor water park operated by Lee's Summit...
SEDALIA, MO

