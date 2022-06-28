ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Growing List of Top RI Lawmakers Are Quitting

By GoLocalProv Political Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are quitting at a near-record pace. As GoLocal reported on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey is not seeking reelection. He was the potential heir apparent to succeed Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The two are among the longest-serving in the General Assembly....

Dawne Ciambrone
2d ago

Wake up Republicans now’s the time to run in Rhode Island we need to clean house

