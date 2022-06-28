ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cause of a fire that damaged a home on Port Niangua Lane in Camden County is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief...

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Fire damages mechanic shop in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a mechanic shop in Camdenton on Sunday morning. Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the shop around 7 a.m. The shop is attached to Lake Area Liquidators, located on Old State Highway 5. The fire spread through the building’s roof. Firefighters kept...
CAMDENTON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon woman killed in weekend wreck

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
krcgtv.com

Cole County EMS responded to Chariton County train derailment

NEW BLOOMFIELD — When an Amtrak train derailed in rural Chariton County Monday afternoon, the call went out region-wide for emergency aid. One of the agencies to respond was Cole County Emergency Medical Services. When Cole County EMS got the call for mutual aid, it sent two advanced life-support...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Accidents
City
Osage Beach, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
KYTV

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

1198 Kays Point Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
lakeexpo.com

58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Sunrise#Smoke Detectors#Accident
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

402 Sunset Strip, Eldon, Missouri 65026

You will absolutely fall in love with this 3 bed, 2 bath home that has updates throughout. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace facade with an electric insert and flat-screen TV hook-up. Enjoy the spacious living room, with new flooring throughout, wired with sensors for automatic lighting and so much more. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and includes updated stainless appliances. Love the outdoors? Spend time outside in the shade of the covered front porch and back patio. Has a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for pets. Set up your personal tour today!
ELDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
933kwto.com

Storms Lead to Power Outages in the Northern Ozarks Early Sunday

Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
lakeexpo.com

67 Wren Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Salute to America events in downtown Jefferson City

Jefferson City is preparing for the annual Salute to America Fourth of July celebration. This year, there will be events on July 3 and 4 in downtown Jefferson City. - On Saturday, July 3, the fun starts at noon with carnival rides and an inflatable park on Capitol Avenue. The rides and park will be open on July 4 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

AUTHORITIES ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify this subject in reference to a vehicle theft investigation. If you know who he is, you are urged to contact Detective Travis St.Cyr at 660-827-7823 Ext. 1212. Photos courtesy the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy