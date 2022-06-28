ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Energy Costs Savings

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

With inflation impacting all areas of our life, it’s not surprising that the cost of heating and cooling the home increased by 33% in 2021. While energy-saving measures have been touted for environmental reasons, the impact on our wallets makes taking these steps more critical than ever. The...

Cape Gazette

NEW PRICE AND OPEN HOUSE, SUN, JUL 3, 10-12

Why wait for new construction! Exquisite model home in the coveted Wellesley community just minutes from the heart of Lewes or Rehoboth Beach. This home sits on a large lot with a wooded backyard for privacy with room for a pool. As you enter, you are greeted by a covered porch and an open foyer and office to the right. Continuing past the first main level bedroom, you enter the wide-open and light-filled living room, featuring a gourmet kitchen with an oversized center island, ready for any and all types of entertaining. Off the living room is a covered porch, where you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living and the privacy of a wooded backyard. Also on the main level is a primary suite with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs, a large bonus room opens to a covered porch. Two more bedrooms with a full bathroom are on this floor as well as a large unfinished room which could be a fifth bedroom. And if you need more space for entertaining and fun, just walk down to the finished basement that is set up with a bar, pool, and game tables ... another living area altogether! Tons of storage off the basement and additional space for another bedroom if needed. Enjoy the sprawling community clubhouse, fitness center, and pool down the block.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Home for Sale in Millsboro

This 3 BR, 2 BA home is in move-in condition. Includes laundry room in back of kitchen, spacious living room, nice covered deck at the entry. On land lease with $602.50 lot rent. Per management company: All residents must be approved to live in the community and must provide all requested information. Being sold as is. For further information contact Crowley agent, Betsey Parrett at 302-227-6131. $185,000.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes aiming to tackle short-term rental issues

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~2102 N BAY SHORE DR-BACK BAY COVE

2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!
MILTON, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette

Premier Development Opportunity 79.3+/- Acres Coastal Hwy. Milford, De.

Excellent Opportunity For Development ideally located east of Route 1 just south of New Wharf Rd. with direct access off of the NE Front Street Milford Bypass (now complete). 79.30 +/- Acres with frontage on Coastal Hwy., New Wharf Rd. and The Mispillion River. Part of the original 96 +/- Acres was purchased by DelDOT to build the Milford Bypass and DelDOT has approved and installed the farm entrance off of New Wharf Rd. Public water on site. $2,900,000.00. Note: Part of the farm is currently planted, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CROP. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for additional information (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Chef Bill Clifton to offer demo at Lewes farmers market July 2

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 2, at George H.P. Smith Park. At 10 a.m., Chef Bill Clifton will use produce from the market to prepare a great summer dish to celebrate July Fourth. Clifton has operated several successful restaurants in the beach area.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Like new home in Bishops Landing

Welcome home to Bishops Landing! Built in 2017 this like new residence is move in ready with 3BR 2BA one level living. The open floor plan is ideal for comfortable living and entertaining with family and friends. The modern kitchen has an oversized island with plenty of extra bar seating. Head out to the screen porch or patio for morning coffee or late day happy hours and BBQs. This lovely home has all the modern trends and colors, so no need for updates. Some of the other many home features include under cabinet lighting, ship lap trim in areas, gas fireplace, built-in shutter blinds, plantation shutters, electric retractable awning over patio, garage storage, encapsulated crawl space and more! The property has been professionally landscaped for your enjoyment and outdoor activities. The lawns are maintained by the HOA, no lawn mower needed. The resort community of Bishops Landing has a tremendous amount of amenities to include multiple pools, club centers, fitness, dog parks, pier, common areas w/seating, community ponds w/fountains, sidewalks, walking paths, beach shuttle and more. The location of Bishops Landing is close to the beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment and many fabulous restaurants.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New Listing For Sale: Townhouse in Bishop's Landing - Many Amenities

16975 Bellevue Ct., Millville, DE. Beautiful end unit townhouse on spacious lot which can be enjoyed from the screen porch. 3 BR, 2 1/2 baths, attached garage, driveway with 2 parking spaces, breakfast area, dining area, open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, wainscoting. Many amenities including multiple community pools, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, playground, dog park, fishing pond and running/walking paths. Bishops Landing also offers a beach shuttle. $525,000. For further information call listing agent, Gina White at 302-227-6131.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach reports high parking revenue in May

During Rehoboth Beach’s budget process earlier this year, city commissioners adjusted the parking enforcement season to begin May 15 and made all metered parking $3 an hour. Early returns suggest the two changes have added a healthy chunk of revenue to the city’s coffers. Previously, parking enforcement began...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

It's the fish's job to get off the hook

Summer fishing is in full swing at the beach, the bays and offshore. There’s a lot going on in the water depending on what you want to target. This makes for more options and a better day; if you get skunked with one species you can try for something else or fish for both at the same time. But if all four rods bend over, you have fast decisions to make. One reason to limit the number of rods you set out is so you can control your catches better. Fewer lines decrease the catch odds but increases the landed fish factor. It is the fish’s job to get off the hook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/28/22

Lewes Mayor & City Council will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall for a workshop and special meeting. The agenda includes an update on the five-year review of the city’s comprehensive plan, an update from the building department on the 2021 ICC Code, and discussions on adopting a city strategic plan, designated parking at 117 and 119 Front St., and the renewal process for canal lease extensions. A presentation will be given on the budget for a playground at George H.P. Smith Park, with a possible vote following. Details and a meeting link can be found at lewes.civicweb.net.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 6/29/22

Sponsored by the Lewes Historical Society and the Sussex County Genealogical Society, the Genealogist in Residence program takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first Saturday of each month in the Reading Room at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes. Sussex County Genealogical Society members and seasoned searchers will be available to help anyone who has questions about their family tree. The members come from different areas and can help no matter where one’s family came from. The Lewes Historical Society Archives Family Files also will be available for research. To learn more, go to scgsdelaware.org or historiclewes.org.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Taco Reho granted approval for patio service, outdoor music

Taco Reho is permitted to sell alcohol on an outdoor patio at its restaurant on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach. It is also allowed to have live music both on the patio and inside the restaurant. Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner Jacqueline Mette granted the requests after a June 15...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Region to celebrate July 4 holiday

An abundance of Independence Day celebrations are taking place along Delaware’s coastline. Here’s what’s on tap in the region. Fireworks will light the sky over Rehoboth Bay to celebrate Independence Day in Dewey Beach Monday, July 4. Highway One has sponsored the annual fireworks display since 2013,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

When a state has more chickens than people…

I always wonder about home cooks who buy shelf after shelf of cookbooks – then rarely refer to any of them. I’m one of those people. Of course what I do around here requires that I regularly eat in restaurants … but still…. One longtime inhabitant...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Independence Day Celebrations Lighting Up The Skies This Weekend

Today's coming events blog is pretty much all about the Independence Day holiday festivities. There are some options at the end that aren't about July 4th, but this weekend is really all about the fireworks and the celebration of our country's independence from Great Britain. There's no shortage of options...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists to host tent sale July 2

The Cape Artists wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July. A tent sale will be set up Saturday, July 2, in front of the gallery at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. Guests are welcome at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily. To learn more, call...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape grad focused on giving back

Krystle Gardner-Blackwell likes fighting for the underdog. In 2018, after a young Seaford girl was killed during a hit-and-run crash while getting her mail, Gardner-Blackwell was at the forefront of local rallies seeking justice for Germani Truitt-Handy. Fast forward to 2022, the Lewes native has been working hard to get...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery to celebrate fifth anniversary July 2

To celebrate five years in business, Brimming Horn will host a party Saturday, July 2, at the meadery near Milton. Bands, vendors and food from Hammer and Horns will all be onsite. Mead-maker Jon Talkington had a dream of turning his love of fermentation and history into a thriving Delaware...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Bethany Blues to take over original Nicola Pizza location

After more than 50 years in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Nicola Pizza will close up shop and head to its new Lewes home at the end of the summer. The restaurant team that owns Bethany Blues and The Starboard will take over the original Nicola’s location on North First Street, planning to open Downtown Blues by Easter 2023.
LEWES, DE

