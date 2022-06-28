Energy Costs Savings

Why wait for new construction! Exquisite model home in the coveted Wellesley community just minutes from the heart of Lewes or Rehoboth Beach. This home sits on a large lot with a wooded backyard for privacy with room for a pool. As you enter, you are greeted by a covered porch and an open foyer and office to the right. Continuing past the first main level bedroom, you enter the wide-open and light-filled living room, featuring a gourmet kitchen with an oversized center island, ready for any and all types of entertaining. Off the living room is a covered porch, where you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living and the privacy of a wooded backyard. Also on the main level is a primary suite with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs, a large bonus room opens to a covered porch. Two more bedrooms with a full bathroom are on this floor as well as a large unfinished room which could be a fifth bedroom. And if you need more space for entertaining and fun, just walk down to the finished basement that is set up with a bar, pool, and game tables ... another living area altogether! Tons of storage off the basement and additional space for another bedroom if needed. Enjoy the sprawling community clubhouse, fitness center, and pool down the block.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO