Energy Costs Savings

Welcome home to Bishops Landing! Built in 2017 this like new residence is move in ready with 3BR 2BA one level living. The open floor plan is ideal for comfortable living and entertaining with family and friends. The modern kitchen has an oversized island with plenty of extra bar seating. Head out to the screen porch or patio for morning coffee or late day happy hours and BBQs. This lovely home has all the modern trends and colors, so no need for updates. Some of the other many home features include under cabinet lighting, ship lap trim in areas, gas fireplace, built-in shutter blinds, plantation shutters, electric retractable awning over patio, garage storage, encapsulated crawl space and more! The property has been professionally landscaped for your enjoyment and outdoor activities. The lawns are maintained by the HOA, no lawn mower needed. The resort community of Bishops Landing has a tremendous amount of amenities to include multiple pools, club centers, fitness, dog parks, pier, common areas w/seating, community ponds w/fountains, sidewalks, walking paths, beach shuttle and more. The location of Bishops Landing is close to the beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment and many fabulous restaurants.
