Do you know how many different shades of white there can be in paint?. If you don’t know, then let us educate you- there are many, many different types of white. If you go on a paint company’s website or walk through a home improvement store, you’ll get an idea of how many different types of white you can paint. All of the “different” colors have fun names that sound amazing. Here’s the thing- not to sound like a cynic, but how different are these shades of “white”? Once you put them on a wall, in a house, in natural light, behind wall hangings and furniture, how different are they- truly?

