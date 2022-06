Studio available in Del Ray! - Our residents have quick access to the best of the surrounding DC community. Mason Arms Apartments offers an excellent apartment complex in the great Del Ray area. Our residents have access to premier shops, diverse dining options, and a vibrant nightlife providing a distinctive living experience. Less than 10 blocks from Braddock Road Metro, whether you’re just starting out, at the height of your career, or new to the area, Mason Arms welcomes you to one of Alexandria’s most highly rated apartment communities. Every first Thursday of the month, Del Ray has a festival with activities, food samples, and many other attractions. Our studio is 438 square feet with hardwood floors and large closet space.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO