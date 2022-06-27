Marion County Crash Team Investigating Vehicle/Pedestrian Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man has died after a Tuesday collision with a logging truck in McMinnville. The McMinnville Police Department said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on NE Highway 99W at NE Riverside Drive. An investigation revealed Michael David Page, 70, of McMinnville was attempting to turn southbound onto NE Hwy 99W from NE Riverside Drive, when his vehicle, a 2008 Mazda Miata, was struck by a northbound logging truck.
A 30-year-old Yakima man was injured after a traffic collision Tuesday near Zillah. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 6:45 a.m. on I-82. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving east on I-82 when he went to exit onto SR 22, two miles west of Zillah. At that point of time, a 61-year-old man from Salem, Oregon was headed west on SR 22, headed onto I-82.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who allegedly assaulted a young disabled man is back in jail today for incidents that police say occurred during the last two years, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that on June 15, officers responded to an incident on Daisy Street in Springfield....
SALEM, Ore. — Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street, near Chemeketa Community College. First responders were called out just after 10 p.m. Sunday and say they found the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The...
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
GRESHAM, Ore. — An enforcement mission in east Multnomah County in response to a dramatic rise in violent crimes led to 57 traffic stops. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police focused on problem areas of east of 162nd Avenue to reduce reckless and impaired driving, locate and recover stolen vehicles.
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
Dozens of police officers are on the scene in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after two suspects reportedly shoplifted a Washington Sportsman's Warehouse store then fled the scene, according to Cowlitz County police.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- After a truck and trailer containing medical supplies for cattle were stolen from a property in the 91,000 block of N. Coburg Road near Coburg, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to keep an eye out. This happened at the Brownsville...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
A Portland woman who turned on her accomplice gets a 10 year sentence for a robbery that left her 85-year-old neighbor dead. The woman, with another accomplice, planned out how to steal cash from her neighbor. The sentence of 10 years in state prison was given after her friend allegedly beat and killed an elderly man. The mother of 10 gave herself up to the police for the crime.
On February 24, 2022, police found the body of a woman near the Springwater Corridor. The medical examiner hasn’t had any luck in identifying the woman and needs the public's help so her family can be informed.
