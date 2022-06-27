Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident
St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...krocnews.com
