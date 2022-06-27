ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

By Jeff McMahon
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
KROC News

Teenage Driver Injured in Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released only limited information on a crash yesterday that injured a teenager. The 17-year-old boy was driving a car south on Highway 74 in Winona County when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch. Thought State Patrol reported the crash occurred around 4 PM near the intersection with Winona County Road 39 about 2 miles north of St. Charles.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Teens Caught Driving 113 MPH

The Minnesota State Patrol promotes in their Drive Smart! campaign that "It's a Freeway. Not a Raceway." Facts might indicate otherwise. During a recent enforcement period in the Twin Cities, officers pulled over a 17-year-old driving 113 miles per hour, another 17-year-old racing along at 111 MPH, and a motorcyclist traveling at 107 MPH.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KROC News

Man Trampled to Death by Clydesdale Horses at St. Cloud Event

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the Clydesdale horses. St. Cloud police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in a boarder-to-boarder speed patrol saturation along Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 19 on Friday. Authorities say speed has been a major factor in the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Police Actively Searching For ‘Playboy Bandit’ Here In Minnesota

He's wanted for breaking, entering, and burglarizing a Minnesota business, but he got his name thanks to his choice of attire while committing those crimes. Trying to stand out in today's crowded society is the goal of many celebrities, influencers, and just about every brand out there today. It's NOT the goal, though, of someone who's going to break into a business to burglarize it and cause damage. Or, you would think it probably wouldn't be the goal of a burglar, right?
LAKEVILLE, MN
KROC News

Minneapolis Police Investigating Shooting Death as Homicide

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- It appears there's been another murder in Minneapolis, where police have already investigated more than 40 homicides. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting in a residential area just after 1 p.m. on Monday. Responding officers found a male in his 30’s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers, EMS and firefighters performed life-saving measures at the scene. An ambulance crew transported the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Buggy#Traffic Accident#Mac#St Cloud Hospital
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Early Sunday in Burnsville

A pedestrian was struck and killed at a busy intersection in Burnsville early today. The State Patrol says the victim was a 31-year-old man from prior Lake. Robert Westly Smith was attempting to cross Highway 13 at the intersection with Nicollet Avenue just before 1:45 AM when he was struck by a car that was traveling east on Highway 13.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man to be Charged For Pair of Armed Robberies

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man arrested for armed robbery in Austin last week is also expected to face charges related to two recent robberies in Rochester. Rochester Police say 26-year-old Adrick Mims is suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of 7th St NW on June 5th and an armed robbery at the Shell Gas N Go store at 3610 E River Rd NE on June 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Four People Shot Near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four people were injured when shots were fired in a large gathering near downtown Minneapolis Saturday. Minneapolis police said officers arrived to find multiple fights breaking out within a large group gathered near the Stone Arch Bridge near Main Street and 6th Avenue Southeast around 11 p.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KROC News

Minnesota Teen Battling Cancer Invited to be in New Movie

It's awesome hearing about people going through a tough time getting a chance to break away from their reality and have a fun time, especially kids. I'm thinking of kids getting their wishes granted through 'Make a Wish' and those kinds of experiences. Something similar happened to a Minnesota teen who is battling leukemia right now. She was asked to be a part of a new movie that's currently being filmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Discharged From Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on parole Monday, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
KROC News

Delta Pays $80,000 To Bump Passengers On Way To Minneapolis

EyeOfTheFlyer.com is reporting Delta Airlines paid out $80,000 to make room on a flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis!. Delta Reportedly Paid $80,000 To Keep People From Flying on Monday. Eye of the Flyer says a Delta spokesperson confirmed the story that they announced $10,000 each if people would...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy