New Study of Pension Obligation Bonds in MA Warns Plan is a “Risky Quick Fix”
By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
2 days ago
A new warning has been issued about the risk of issuing pension obligation bonds (POBs). Providence is poised to move forward with a plan to borrow $515 million to pay down the unfunded liability of Providence’s pension system. The new study released in Massachusetts warns that the issuing...
BOSTON, MA – Today, municipal leaders from cities and towns across the state’s Regional Transit Authority service areas, including Gateway Cities, sent a letter to the members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, asking them to pass An Act to Improve and Expand Regional Transit Accessibility in the Commonwealth (S.2277), filed by State Senator Harriette Chandler and Representative Natalie Blais. The bill, which was reported out favorably by the Joint Committee on Transportation in February, would stabilize funding for RTAs and pave the way for better, more affordable public transportation service in Massachusetts. Passage of the bill would also mark a critical step towards achieving greater regional equity in the allocation of state public transportation dollars.
RI's Political Diary, exclusively from GoLocal, gives you up-to-date insights into the 2022 election. Nellie Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor, is being criticized for her links to a prominent oil lobbyist. Oil Change US – a nonprofit dedicated to highlighting the influence of fossil fuel money – reports that...
NEW BRITAIN – It looks like DATTCO, Inc will be expanding, acquiring Flagship Premier Charter Bus Company, which is based in Cranston, Rhode Island. “As a family-owned business we appreciate the care and attention the DATTCO team will bring to this partnership and know this transition is in good hands,” Tom McCaughey, president & CEO of Flagship said.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A New England supermarket chain is giving employees a pay upgrade this week. Big Y announced that 7,600 workers, or close to three-fourths of the company’s retail workforce, are receiving a pay increase meant to assist with the rising cost of living. The pay increase for employees took into effect on Sunday.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket is opening a pool this weekend thanks to an added amount of lifeguards. It was announced Wednesday that the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool will be opened to the public. Efforts from the Public Safety Department to provide additional lifeguards this year. The Pawtucket...
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing down two beaches in Coventry on Wednesday. The Department of Health said Ginny B’s Campground and Briar Point Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH said they’ll continue to monitor the beach water quality through Labor Day....
Total Welding Supply is looking for qualified candidates to join their team! Interested applicants can apply directly by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/710494453390935/ Applicants can also apply via facebook, in person or email a resume to alexis@totalweldingsupply.com. Job Description. CDL Truck Driver. Responsibilities:. Delivering cylinders of industrial, medical and specialty gases...
After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
Gov. Charlie Baker, flanked by tax relief allies at the Massachusetts State House, honed in on the economic plight of older Bay Staters as he refined his pitch to Beacon Hill Democrats to pass his massive $700 million tax break proposal before the end of the legislative session next month.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
The U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier on Wednesday that they have charged Bernard Sirr with a felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Sirr is a Rhode Island State employee at Rhode Island’s only nuclear power plant which...
The division is growing in Massachusetts over a controversial law that would give undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses. Telemundo’s Grace Gomez reports on how a new group is pushing to repeal the law after state lawmakers managed to pass the bill by overriding the governor’s veto.June 29, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending the closure of three beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels Tuesday. The three beaches are Conimicut and Oakland beaches in Warwick, along with Barrington Town Beach. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the...
