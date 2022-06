Our team at Bladen Online rode out to the local farmers’ market today to see what all they had to offer. When we arrived, we were greeted by entrepreneur Mr. James Purdie. Purdie has been selling produce at the farmers’ market for three years now. He specializes in watermelons but also sells the most amazing sweet corn. He has 15-20 pound watermelons for eight dollars, 35-45 pound watermelons for ten dollars, and ears of corn for just a dollar each. Purdie also has seedless watermelons for eight dollars.

