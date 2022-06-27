UT Health San Antonio receives award for innovation in interprofessional education and collaboration
In December 2018, UT Health San Antonio received approval from its accrediting organization, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, to develop institutional infrastructure through which to advance interprofessional education (IPE) and collaboration across all five schools. The university’s accelerated progress in this domain has led to a...news.uthscsa.edu
Comments / 0