Off-Duty Corrections Officer Fires Back At Suspect During Carjacking In Feltonville, Philadelphia Police Say

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia corrections officer turned the tables on an armed carjacker in the city’s Feltonville section. Police are now checking DNA evidence to link the suspect, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Detectives were at Temple Hospital on Monday night questioning the suspect who they believe carjacked an off-duty corrections officer. Police say DNA will play a huge factor in solving the case.

It was around 11 p.m. Monday when the 59-year-old off-duty corrections officer was leaving a friend’s home on the 200 block of Roosevelt Blvd in the Feltonville section when a 21-year-old man wearing a mask and carrying a gun approached and pulled him out of his car.

The suspect then took off in the victim’s white Toyota Avalon, while police say, the victim fired five shots toward the car.

Police tell CBS3 they recovered the car about 20 minutes later about half a mile away near Bingham Street.

“That vehicle was found with five bullet holes in it and also a lot of fresh blood inside the driver seat and some on the center console. The vehicle was unattended, but it was the 59-year-old’s vehicle. We were notified a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

The person who showed up at the hospital was reportedly shot once in each arm.

Police say they are now comparing the DNA of the suspect with the DNA found in the car to see if it’s a match.

CBS3 is also told there was surveillance video in the area that could help with the investigation.

